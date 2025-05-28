Ledes Launches New Conduit Bodies and Gang Boxes for Modern Electrical Systems Ledes ETL Listed Conduit Bodies Ledes Gang Boxes ETL Listed

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ledes, a trusted name in non-metallic conduit solutions, expands its portfolio with the introduction of conduit bodies and gang boxes . Engineered for performance, safety, and long-term durability, these new products are built to support modern electrical systems across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.Meeting Modern Electrical DemandsIn today’s rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape, electrical conduit systems and accessories are more than just protective enclosures, they are integral to system performance, safety, and flexibility. Conduit bodies and gang boxes are among the most essential components, serving as key access points that support conductor routing, system modifications, and ease of maintenance.Built to Code, Built to LastLedes is committed to manufacturing solutions that are not only performance-driven but also compliant with the most stringent international standards. Both new releasing products - PVC conduit bodies and gang boxes, are ETL certified to CSA and UL standard, which are:• UL 514C: Standard for Safety - Nonmetallic Outlet Boxes, Flush-Device Boxes, and Covers.• CSA C22.2 No. 85: Rigid PVC Boxes and Fittings.These certifications ensure compatibility with North American electrical codes and provide confidence in both safety and performance across various system voltages and layouts.PVC Conduit Bodies: Flexible Access for Wiring SystemsLedes’ new releasing PVC conduit bodies provide a reliable and safe solution for accessing conductors in rigid conduit systems . Used to create directional changes, provide pull points, or house wire splices without compromising enclosure integrity.• Types Available: LB, LL, LR, TB, C and E.• Sizes Range: 1/2” to 2”.Product Features:• Material: Made from high-strength, non-metallic PVC, these bodies offer excellent corrosion resistance, making them ideal for wet, damp, and corrosive environments such as wastewater plants, outdoor installations, and coastal areas.• Design: Interior surfaces are smooth to reduce friction during wire pulls. Each body features an extended chamber for easier conductor bending and splice access.• Installation: Conduit bodies include screw-on covers and pre-installed gaskets to ensure a secure, watertight seal. Hub sizes range from ½" to 4", compatible with Schedule 40 and 80 PVC conduit systems.Advantages:• Corrosion resistance compared to metallic bodies, especially in chemical-prone environments• Lightweight construction for easier handling on-site• Non-conductive properties that reduce electrical hazards• Low maintenance with a long service life in harsh conditionsBy providing accessible and protected connection points, Ledes' PVC conduit bodies improve the safety and serviceability of both new and retrofitted conduit networks.PVC Single Gang Boxes: Reliable Housing for Wiring DevicesThe second addition to the product line, Ledes' PVC single gang boxes, are designed to house switches, outlets, and other wiring devices in surface-mounted systems. These compact but essential components serve as safe enclosures for device connections, making them a staple of residential, commercial, and industrial electrical systems.• Types: 1-Way, 2-Way, 2 Straight Way, 3-Way.• Sizes Range: 1/2”, 3/4”, 1”.Product Features:• Material: Manufactured from durable, UV-resistant PVC that resists cracking, impact, and thermal deformation.• Design: Includes multiple knockouts for conduit entry (side and back), enabling flexible installation in varied layouts.• Mounting: Integrated mounting ears or brackets allow for secure attachment to walls, frames, or structures. Compatible with standard wall plates and face covers. Supplied with reducers to accommodate multiple conduit sizes in a single box, simplifying installations and increasing versatility.Advantages:• Weather-resistant and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use• Quick installation thanks to pre-molded entry points and standardized sizing• Non-metallic build that eliminates rust risk• Safe for combustible surfaces, making them ideal for residential and modular buildingsWhether installed in concrete walls, wooden framing, or surface raceways, these gang boxes provide secure containment of electrical connections in accordance with code requirements.Versatile ApplicationsThe new product line is suited for use across multiple industries and installation environments:• Residential: For surface-mounted outlets, lighting control, and outbuilding wiring• Commercial: In office complexes, schools, and shopping centers where adaptable wiring access is crucial• Industrial: In manufacturing plants, warehouses, and refineries requiring durable and corrosion-resistant fittings• Renewable energy: For solar power installations, EV charging stations, and battery systems that demand long-lasting, UV-stable, non-metallic solutions• Infrastructure: In tunnels, transportation facilities, and utilities requiring easy maintenance access pointsBuilt for the Future of Safe Electrical SystemsLedes continues to grow its product line with an eye toward long-term system performance and environmental resilience. The company’s conduit fittings support sustainable construction by preventing fire spread, offering UV-protection and durable mechanical strength, making them safer in fire conditions and more demanding environments.In addition to their durability and compatibility, these new products reflect Ledes' design philosophy: providing solutions that are both installer-friendly and standards-compliant. This not only enhances safety and accelerates project timelines, but also supports the industry's shift toward smarter, more sustainable electrical infrastructure.About LedesLedes is a global provider of high-quality conduit and fitting solutions for electrical infrastructure, with a strong presence in renewable energy, commercial buildings, and industrial applications. The company specializes in PVC, low-smoke halogen-free, and weather-resistant conduit systems designed for modern safety and performance requirements.ContactEmail: ledes@ledestube.comTel: +8615338388502Website: www.ledestube.com

