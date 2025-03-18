Discover Innovation in Electrical Pipe Solutions: Ledes at the 137th Canton Fair

Ledes at 137th Canton Fair Ledes at 136th Canton Fair 2024 Ledes at IBS Shows 2024

Ledes will attend the 137th Canton Fair from April 23rd to 27th. Contact us to get a free ticket today! You will witness the new product release by Ledes.

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair)—the world’s most iconic trade event—is set to welcome global buyers from April 15 to May 5, 2025, in Guangzhou, China. With a legacy spanning 67 years and 136 editions, the Canton Fair remains the largest and most trusted platform for cross-border trade, attracting millions of buyers and exhibitors annually. In 2024, the 136th edition set a record with 253,000 offline overseas buyers from 224 countries and regions, alongside 450,000 online participants. Building on this momentum, the 137th edition promises even greater opportunities, with 155,000 square meters of exhibition space and innovations across industries.Ledes, a decade-long exhibitor and leading manufacturer of premium electrical conduits and building materials, invites you to visit our booth in the Phase II Building & Decoration Materials Hall (Booth: 11.2B43) to explore cutting-edge solutions that redefine safety, sustainability, and design excellence.Canton Fair 2025: Key Highlights1. Phased Themes for Targeted Sourcing• Phase I (Apr 15–19): Focused on Advanced Manufacturing, featuring smart factories, industrial automation, new energy vehicles, and cutting-edge electronics.• Phase II (Apr 23–27): Dedicated to Quality Home Living, with Building & Decoration Materials, furniture, and household goods taking center stage. Ledes will showcase its certified electrical conduit products and new sustainable building solutions here.• Phase III (May 1–5): Highlighting Lifestyle & Wellness, including apparel, textiles, toys, and healthcare products.2. Premium Exhibitors & InnovationOver 43,000 enterprises will participate, including 8,000+ award-winning manufacturers recognized for innovation, green practices, and technological excellence. Ledes, as a 10-time exhibitor, will debut new products alongside its acclaimed certified conduits, reinforcing our commitment to quality and compliance with global standards.3. Enhanced Buyer ExperienceSimplified badge pickup, pre-registration via QR codes, and an optimized online platform ensure seamless navigation.Ledes: A Trusted Name in Building MaterialsLedes is a well-known supplier for electrical conduit and fiitngs , with over sixteen years exploration and experience, it has been continuously updating and improving product innovation and quality, and is committed to providing safer solutions for electrical installations. Since our first participation over 10 years ago, Ledes has evolved into a global supplier in electrical conduit systems, trusted by clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Our certifications - UL, CSA, ASTM, IEC, CE, AS/NZS, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 - reflect our unwavering dedication to quality, safety, and sustainability.Spotlight on Ledes’ Booth• New Product Launch:UL, CSA complied conduit fittings and boxes that widely used in conduit installations, including the Special Sweep Elbows, Single Gang Boxes, and Conduit Bodies with different configurations that for use with Schedule 40 and 80 rigid PVC conduit. Slab Boxes, Couplings, Concrete Wall Boxes that for use with electrical nonmetallic tubing(ENT) • Main Products:UL-listed Schedule 40 conduit , schedule 80 PVC conduit, DB 100/120 conduit, Couplings, Adapters, Standard Elbows (90, 45, 30 degrees), ENT conduit, ENT couplings and electrical boxes.CSA certified rigid PVC conduit, DB2 conduit, ENT and fittings.IEC 61386 certified LSZH conduit and fittings.AS/NZS 2053 proved PVC rigid and corrugated conduit, fittings and boxes.• Sustainable Solutions:Weatherproof Solar Conduit series, heavy-duty rigid and corrugated conduits and fittings for renewable energy projects.Eco-friendly Low Smoke Halogen Free rigid and flexible conduits, fittings and electrical boxes. Providing enhanced fire safety and better protect personnel and environments.Plan Your Visit to Ledes in Phase IIDate: April 23-27, 2025Booth: 11.2B43, Building & Decoration Materials HallSchedule a Meeting: Email ledes@ledestube.com, or Whatsapp +86 15338388502 to secure a personalized session.Can’t attend?Explore our 2025 Product Catalog at https://www.ledestube.com/ or connect via Youtube for updates.Join the online exhibition activities and obtain the latest information through online live broadcast.At Ledes, we believe that great infrastructure starts with great materials. Let’s power progress together - one conduit at a time.See You in Guangzhou!Ledes - Powering Safe, Sustainable Infrastructure.

About Ledes

