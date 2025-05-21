Ledes Schedule 40 & 80 Rigid PVC Conduit - For Use With 90°C Wire

Ledes Schedule 40 PVC Conduit with 90°C Wire Rating Ledes UL Listed Conduit and Fittings Manufacturer Ledes 90°C Wire Under UL 651 Markings

Ledes proudly announces that the Schedule 40 & Schedule 80 Conduit is certified under UL 651 for use with 90°C-rated wire, helping contractors meet local code.

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As electrical systems face rising demands for heat resistance, current capacity, and long-term safety, one specification is becoming essential across codes and job sites: “For use with 90°C wire.” While often overlooked, this rating is a critical benchmark for electrical safety and performance, and one that can significantly affect the reliability and life span of wiring systems in residential, commercial, and industrial environments.Ledes, a global supplier of PVC conduit solutions, proudly announces that its Schedule 40 conduit and Schedule 80 PVC Conduit products have been certified under UL 651 for use with 90°C-rated wire, helping contractors and engineers meet today’s evolving system demands with confidence.Why the 90°C Wire Rating MattersWith growing use of 90°C-rated conductors such as THHN and XHHW-2, electrical systems today must manage greater thermal loads than in decades past. These high-temperature conductors enable increased ampacity and energy efficiency, but only when installed within conduit that can withstand such conditions.Failure to pair these wires with compatible conduit may lead to insulation degradation, structural warping, and ultimately, fire or system failure.That’s why the UL 651 90°C wire compatibility test has become a key benchmark for conduit quality and electrical code compliance.Inside the UL 651 90°C Compatibility TestUL 651 defines rigorous standards for Rigid PVC Conduit and Fittings. Among its most important assessments is the 90°C wire temperature test, which evaluates whether a conduit can safely house conductors rated for 90°C without:• Deforming under sustained heat• Damaging wire insulation• Losing mechanical or structural integrityThe testing simulates real-world conditions to verify that conduits won’t compromise wire performance or safety, even under elevated temperatures and extended usage.Passing this test means a conduit product meets critical NEC and UL safety requirements for high-temperature conductor installations.Ledes Schedule 40 & 80 Rigid PVC ConduitBoth Schedule 40 and Schedule 80 Rigid PVC Conduit from Ledes are officially UL 651–certified for 90°C wire applications, ensuring full compliance with NEC codes and North American safety standards.Key Features of Ledes Rigid PVC Conduit:• UL 651 Certification for 90°C WireSafeguards against thermal degradation and supports high-capacity wiring.• High Impact and Crush ResistanceEngineered to maintain form under mechanical stress and direct burial applications.• Superior Flame Retardance and UV StabilitySuited for indoor, outdoor, and exposed environments.• Smooth Interior WallAllows easy wire pulling without insulation abrasion.• Chemical and Corrosion ResistanceIdeal for industrial or coastal environments.• Wide Range of SizesCompatible with a wide range of project specifications, from residential to heavy-duty commercial.Real-World InstallationsNational and local electrical codes increasingly favor conduit systems that are compatible with high-temperature conductors, especially in environments such as:• Data centers• Renewable energy infrastructure• EV charging stations• Commercial and industrial facilities• Multifamily and smart building projectsUsing conduit rated for 90°C wire eliminates the risk of insulation failure and enhances long-term system reliability. It also allows for:• Higher current-carrying capacity without upsizing wire• Improved thermal performance in tight spaces• Greater flexibility in design and load planningFor contractors, engineers, and electrical designers, choosing UL-certified 90°C-ready conduit is not only best practice, it’s increasingly a requirement.Commitment to Global StandardsWhile UL651 is a U.S.-based standard, Ledes manufactures its conduit systems to meet other international benchmarks as well, including:• UL 1653 for Electrical Nonmetallic Tubing (ENT) in America• CSA C22.2 No.211.2 / No.227.1 for rigid conduit and ENT in Canada• AS/NZS 2053.2 & 2053.5 for rigid and corrugated conduits in Australia• IEC, CE, and RoHS, and other certificationsThis ensures compatibility and compliance for global infrastructure projects.About LedesLedes is a global manufacturer of PVC electrical conduit systems, offering a wide range of solutions including:• Schedule 40 & 80 Rigid PVC Conduit• ENT (Electrical Nonmetallic Tubing)• DB (Direct Burial) conduit• Solar conduit and fittings• Low smoke halogen-free (LSZH) conduit and fitting• Communication conduit and fittings• Medium-duty and Heavy-duty rigid and corrugated conduit and fittingsWith industry certifications and a commitment to quality, Ledes serves the electrical, infrastructure, and energy markets around the world.As the industry moves toward higher electrical performance and stricter safety standards, conduit UL651 certification for 90 °C wire plays an important role in ensuring that every installation meets the challenge of modern electrical systems.ContactEmail: ledes@ledestube.comTel: +8615338388502Website: www.ledestube.com

