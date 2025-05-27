Air Quality Division’s Oil and Gas Team Named 2024 Team of the Year by Wyoming DEQ

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Air Quality Division’s (AQD) Oil and Gas Team has been recognized as the 2024 Team of the Year at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Annual Awards Ceremony.

Led by Amber Potts, AQD Air Quality Resource Management Program Manager, and Michael Morris, AQD State Implementation Plan & Rule Development Supervisor, the award-winning team includes: Jessica Barnes, Jared Beck, Brian Bohlmann, Jonathan Chenchar, Tom Dixon, Chris Hanify, Amber Hershman, Adam Keifenheim, Zachary Mangin, Kimberly Mazza, Jamie O’Dell, Kenneth O’Donnell, Leif Paulson, Charles Prior, Abra Rusher, and Jeff Wendt.

“This year’s Team Award winners are very deserving of this recognition,” said DEQ Director Todd Parfitt. “They have worked diligently to educate all stakeholders across the state of Wyoming about EPA’s rapid regulatory changes and air quality requirements affecting the oil and gas sector.”

Each year, Parfitt and his seven division administrators host an employee recognition reception to recognize the exemplary efforts of each division’s Public Servant of the Year nominees and to thank long-term employees for their years of service to the State of Wyoming. The DEQ was honored to have Cyrus Western, Administrator for EPA Region 8, at the meeting where he took the opportunity to address DEQ’s employees. In addition to providing an update on EPA’s ongoing initiatives, Administrator Western expressed his sincere gratitude to both the DEQ staff and his own EPA team for their tireless efforts and contributions.

Director Parfitt also addressed staff at the reception to update them on important work taking place within the agency and other pertinent information.

The 2024 award celebrates the Oil and Gas Team’s exceptional dedication and performance over the previous calendar year.

In the spring of 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new regulations, significantly impacting oil and gas operations—from extraction through to custody transfer. EPA’s rules introduced expanded requirements for both new and existing sources and mandated that each state develop its own plan for regulating existing oil and gas sources.

“The EPA’s oil and gas suite of rules were poised to bring significant impacts to the industry, and the timeline for incorporating the updated regulations was extremely tight,” said Nancy Vehr, DEQ Deputy Director and AQD Administrator. “It was critical to the oil and gas industry, and Wyoming citizens, that the Wyoming DEQ retained primacy; and that all stakeholders across Wyoming had a clear understanding of the changes and their implications.”

To that end, the Oil and Gas Team conducted a robust outreach campaign, traveling to seven (7) communities to host public input meetings, and hosting one (1) virtual public input session. Their mission: to ensure transparent communication, public input, and industry engagement in developing Wyoming’s state plan.

“It was truly an all-hands-on-deck effort,” added Vehr. “This team went above and beyond with their tireless work and unwavering commitment to the AQD program and to the State of Wyoming. Because of their efforts, Wyoming quickly obtained primacy.”

The Oil and Gas Team’s award underscores the critical importance of industry and stakeholder engagement and teamwork in the face of rapidly evolving environmental standards.

Agency administrators also recognized Jason Beck as DEQ’s 2023 Public Servant of the Year.

Other DEQ teams who were nominated for Team of the Year are:

Watershed Protection HCB Team

Administration Division: Cheyenne and Casper Office Remodel Team

Air Quality Division: Safety Team

Solid and Hazardous Waste Division: STP Compliance Section

Water Quality Division: Watershed Protection Monitoring Program