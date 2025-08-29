DEQ appoints new Air Quality Administrator

CHEYENNE – Amber Potts has been selected as the new Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Air Quality Division (AQD) Administrator.

The position became open in May when the previous AQD Administrator, Nancy Vehr, was appointed as the DEQ Deputy Director.

“It is with great pleasure I am announcing that I have selected Amber Potts as the new Air Quality Administrator,” said Todd Parfitt, DEQ Director. “Amber brings strong leadership skills along with regulatory, technical, and managerial expertise in air quality planning, monitoring, permitting, and policy implementation.”

“It is always rewarding to see those that have served the DEQ promoted and become leaders within the Agency,” added Parfitt.

Potts has a lengthy career (24 years) with DEQ. She has worked in the Solid and Hazardous Waste Division and the Air Quality Division. Within the Air Quality Division Amber has worked in the New Source Review permitting program, the Monitoring section, and most recently as the Program Manager for the Rulemaking section.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the Air Quality Division Administrator,” said Potts. “I look forward to continuing the great work the Division has done to protect, conserve and enhance the quality of Wyoming’s environment.”