Wyoming DEQ adds mobile air quality monitor to Wright

Statewide, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Air Quality Division (AQD), has launched operations of a mobile ambient air monitoring station in Wright, WY. To introduce the station and engage with the community, AQD will host an open house on October 1, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the south side of the Cottonwood Elementary School soccer field.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend.

The Wright ambient air monitoring station (Wright Mobile) began collecting data on September 22, 2025, and is expected to remain in operation for approximately one year.

“The AQD uses mobile monitoring trailers to conduct short-term monitoring and provide near real-time ambient air quality monitoring,” said Mark Gagen, AQD Air Pollution Monitoring Program Manager. “These trailers are deployed in areas not covered by the Wyoming Ambient Air Monitoring Network, which helps the AQD effectively assess air quality in those locations.”

Wright Mobile is equipped with advanced instrumentation to monitor a wide range of air pollutants, including:

Gaseous monitors for nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and methane/non-methane hydrocarbons

Continuous monitoring of particulate matter (PM 10 and PM 5 )

and PM ) A camera system for visual documentation

Meteorological instruments to track weather conditions

This station is one of three mobile gaseous monitoring units deployed across Wyoming to help characterize air quality in diverse locations. The mobile monitoring stations are self-contained monitoring shelters that may be moved to different locations in a relatively short time frame.

Wright Mobile is strategically positioned at the Cottonwood Elementary School soccer field to monitor air quality in a populated area downwind of active oil and gas development. This placement enables AQD to evaluate pollutant levels and better understand the environmental impact on Wright and its surrounding communities.

Near real-time air quality data and pollutant concentration displays from Wright Mobile are available to the public at www.wyvisnet.com.

