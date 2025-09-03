DEQ recommends private domestic well owners test their wells

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Water Quality Division (WQD), in conjunction with the Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District (SERCD), is recommending that private well owners within the greater Saratoga area test their wells.

Recently, SERCD and DEQ identified several wells primarily within the Cow Creek Station Subdivision and additional locations within the northwest greater Saratoga area as having detections of elevated arsenic. DEQ sampled wells in the Cow Creek Station Subdivision, where arsenic was detected between 24 and 32 micrograms per liter (μg/L). The United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for arsenic is 10 μg/L.

Arsenic can occur naturally and is a mineral commonly found in Wyoming geology. DEQ has identified an average statewide background arsenic concentration of 12 μg/L; therefore, it is not uncommon to find elevated arsenic levels in Wyoming groundwater due to natural sources.

Long-term exposure above the MCL may cause skin damage, problems with circulatory systems, and increased risk of cancer. Please note that the quality of drinking water from private domestic wells is not regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act, and private well owners are responsible for having their water tested and installing any necessary treatment to ensure the water is safe to drink.

“The Water Quality Division sent a letter to all property owners in the Cow Creek Station Subdivision notifying them of these elevated arsenic levels,” said Jennifer Zygmunt, WQD Administrator. “We are now following up to remind residents in the greater Saratoga area to consider getting their wells tested.”

Zygmunt mentioned that if residents do wish to have their wells tested or have any questions about their well’s water quality, there are resources available to help.

Well owners can contact DEQ’s Know Your Well Program at 307-777-9355 or visit https://deq.wyoming.gov/water-quality/groundwater/know-your-well/ for any questions related to water quality from private domestic wells and for information about how to have their well tested. Additionally, the SERCD is available to answer questions on assistance with sampling in the greater Saratoga area and can be reached at 307-326-8156.

