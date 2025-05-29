TuxCare FedRAMP Bundle for AlmaLinux Offers Streamlined Compliance

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced the release of its new TuxCare FedRAMP Bundle for AlmaLinux that provides a greatly streamlined path toward meeting stringent compliance requirements. Designed to eliminate the hurdles associated with FedRAMP’s strict security, cryptography, and reporting standards, the TuxCare bundle offers AlmaLinux users:-- FIPS 140-3 Compliance with Extended Security Updates: FIPS-validated cryptography and extended security maintenance for AlmaLinux, ensuring continuous compliance with FedRAMP cryptographic and flaw remediation requirements.-- Vulnerability Reporting with TuxCare Radar: Real-time vulnerability risk visibility and reporting, minimizing false positives, and supporting timely, accurate ConMon deliverables for maintaining FedRAMP compliance.-- Security Patching with KernelCare Enterprise and Libcare: Zero-downtime patching for all kernel vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities in critical shared libraries, maintaining operational resilience, and supporting timely compliance with FedRAMP contingency and incident response controls.“TuxCare aims to serve as a valued business enabler for organizations that deliver cloud services to the federal government and need to meet these specific compliance requirements,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “This new TuxCare bundle accelerates FedRAMP authorization, minimizing costs and operational complexities so that organizations can stay focused on their core mission.”For more information on the TuxCare FedRAMP Bundle for AlmaLinux, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.