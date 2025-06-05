New TuxCare KernelCare Support for AlmaLinux with FIPS Brings Years of Ongoing Patching and Compliance

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that it now offers its KernelCare service for AlmaLinux 9.2 and soon 9.6, making AlmaLinux the only FIPS 140-3 validated distribution with years of rebootless patching.Unlike live patching tools from other vendors, KernelCare for AlmaLinux does not simply delay the inevitable reboot, it removes the necessity altogether. It also offers up to 100% vulnerability coverage, compared to the mere 5–10% patched by alternative live patching solutions for other distributions.Especially important for organizations with strict uptime and security requirements, such as those providing cloud services for U.S. government agencies under FedRAMP, the new KernelCare support for FIPS-validated AlmaLinux versions addresses the important need for operational continuity and timely vulnerability remediation.“This new KernelCare service for AlmaLinux is TuxCare’s latest step in ensuring that enterprise-grade reliability and security is continually available for the growing number of AlmaLinux users,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re pleased to bring a rock-solid path for compliance and performance to the AlmaLinux community.”For more information on TuxCare’s full suite of services for AlmaLinux, visit:TuxCare also recently announced the release of its new TuxCare FedRAMP Bundle for AlmaLinux that provides a greatly streamlined path toward meeting stringent compliance requirements. It’s designed to eliminate the hurdles associated with FedRAMP’s strict security, cryptography, and reporting standards.About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

