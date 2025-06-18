TuxCare Announces Endless Lifecycle Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it launched its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, bringing an affordable, precision-engineered support solution that allows organizations to easily secure their RHEL infrastructure significantly past its end of life.Delivering timely high and critical severity security for as long as needed, the latest TuxCare ELS allows organizations to remain vendor-supported without the need to invest in the dual hefty cost of an active RHEL Enterprise subscription as well as Red Hat’s Extended Lifecycle Support.“TuxCare’s goal is to cost-effectively keep organizations free from the resulting unpatched vulnerabilities and compliance gaps that come with the EOL of RHEL 7,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “This new Endless Lifecycle Support for RHEL 7 removes the potentially high costs and worries that would otherwise stand as a notable hurdle in many enterprises. After all, there’s little other choice but to upgrade to a supported version or switch to another alternative. This ELS quickly and efficiently puts an organization in charge of their next moves instead of outside forces.”Eliminating any need for any untimely or costly upgrades, TuxCare’s ELS for RHEL 7 delivers what’s needed, when it’s needed. For more information visit: https://tuxcare.com/endless-lifecycle-support/red-hat-7-eol-support About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.