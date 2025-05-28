Broadcasting Faculty Feature: John Collett

Learn more about Gonzaga's professors through our Faculty Features! In this installment, you’ll get to know John Collett, assistant professor of Integrated Media, and how he turns the GUTV studio into a real-world newsroom for students.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity:

GONZAGA: Introduce yourself!

COLLETT: I’m John Collett, an assistant professor in the Integrated Media Department. My background is in local TV news. I was a sports anchor and reporter for about six years. I’ve now been at Gonzaga for six years as well, working with students and teaching them both the technical side of media and how to tell stories effectively.

What is the GUTV studio used for?

The GUTV studio is home to two of our classes in the Digital Media Production major. It is designed to mimic live multi-camera production, similar to what you would see in a local TV newsroom or other live broadcast environments.

I always tell students that when you come to class, you are not just in a traditional classroom. This space is your classroom. One of our department’s biggest priorities is hands-on, experiential learning, and the studio really represents that well.

Favorite memory working in sports broadcasting?

One of my favorite moments from working in sports broadcasting was covering the Super Bowl when the Seahawks played the Patriots. We will not talk about the outcome of that game, but what was really special to me was getting the chance to cover the biggest sporting event in the country.

What’s a recent project that students created in the GUTV studio?

This studio is used in our Advanced Broadcasting course, and one of my favorite things about that class is blending field production with studio production. We recently wrapped up a series on bracketology. While we followed the NCAA Tournament, we used the bracket format as a creative way to highlight some of the best stories on campus. Some of the segments were about basketball, but others focused on people like an employee at the COG who makes everyone’s day. We took all those stories, brought them back into the studio, and produced a live broadcast that we streamed online.

Piece of advice for students interested in broadcasting?

Try everything.

A lot of students come in on day one saying things like, “I want to do play-by-play for sports,” but they have never tried directing, anchoring, running audio, or producing a podcast. We encourage students to pursue their interests but also to explore other areas and get a well-rounded experience in terms of media creation.

Another piece of advice is to take advantage of opportunities in Spokane. Whether it is live sports production, local news, or filmmaking, there are a lot of ways to get experience right here in the local community.

Why should students consider Gonzaga?

Why not consider Gonzaga?

When I talk to prospective students, I tell them that from day one, they get to know their instructors and they get to start working with the equipment. No matter what kind of media you are interested in, you get to start creating right away. You get to know your faculty, you get hands-on experience, and that is the best way to grow as a media creator.

Come check us out. It is hard to beat.

