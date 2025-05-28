StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge Celebrates Anniversary Supporting Self-Care & Community with WalkGood LA

StarLuxe Logo

Los Angeles-based StarLuxe to donate 10% of proceeds between June 7, 2025, and Juneteenth

As a Black-owned and woman-owned business, it is important for me to give back.” — StarLuxe owner, QueenEsther Ekanem

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge located at 5520 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 112 in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles is celebrating 1-year of business. The community is invited to join StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge for an open house anniversary celebration on June 7, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. PST. The free event will include drinks, small bites, music, pictures, and complimentary nail art design.In honor of the anniversary, StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge is also excited to announce a donation campaign benefiting WalkGood LA , a family-led 501(c)(3) wellness nonprofit organization. StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge plans to donate 10% of proceeds from sales between June 7, 2025, through Juneteenth on June 19, 2025, to WalkGood LA.“As a Black-owned and woman-owned business, it is important for me to give back. WalkGood LA’s commitment to healing, self-care, and community wellness deeply resonates with our values here at StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge,” said owner QueenEsther Ekanem.StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge is where luxury meets relaxation with a true lounge experience. Clients can enjoy top-tier nail services in a luxurious, inviting atmosphere designed to make you feel beautiful from the moment you walk in. Skilled technicians offer flawless manicures, pedicures, and trend-setting nail art, all while you relax with a glass of wine, snacks, and watch your favorite shows. StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge is a retreat where you can pamper yourself, make new friends, and leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.Ekanem designed StarLuxe with a vibrant pink and gold decor to reflect her personality and values — all with the goal of bringing joy to everyone who enters the lounge. The organized, bright, clean, calm, and intimate space is thoughtfully curated for clients to feel beautiful, relaxed, luxurious, and loved. It combines Ekanem’s passion for beauty and self-care with her professional experience in business, management, and design.“My friends say when they walk into StarLuxe, they feel like they’re walking into my home. To me, luxury is about presentation and the experience, not necessarily expense,” said Ekanem.StarLuxe also prides itself on creating an environment where nail technicians feel safe and valued while serving clients, along with the freedom to express their artistry. StarLuxe’s nail technicians don’t just provide services; they also educate clients on best practices for nail care. StarLuxes is proudly inclusive serving a diverse clientele.You can learn more about StarLuxe Nails & Spa Lounge online at:Instagram at @starluxenailsspaloungeFacebook at www.facebook.com/starluxenailsspalounge TikTok at @starluxenailsspaloungelaCONTACT FOR STARLUXE NAILS & SPA LOUNGE:QueenEsther Ekanem213-328-2829starluxenailsspalounge@gmail.com

