Maverick Independent Filmmaker Rafal Zielinski Launches FilmArtPlanet.ai, with an Ambitious Slate AI/Live Action Movies

ALieNZ - a space adventure romance in a hypothetical future LOVE ETERNAL - a life after death journey inspired by the Tibetan Book of the Dead MIA: a father daughter drama told through songs and music videos

Sundance winning Indie director Rafal Zielinski, launches FilmArtPlanet.ai: with slate of films to use AI technology in tandem with live-action filmmaking.

Let's make DEEP films that maintain the human touch, illuminate, inspire, entertain, innovate -to dream, ponder, transform, wonder, challenge, debate, contemplate, create, celebrate, prompt, generate.” — Rafal Zielinski

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran independent filmmaker Rafal Zielinski , best known for his daring, genre-defying body of work (25 "directed by" features films, six of which he also produced) including Sundance award-winning films, has announced a bold new creative endeavor: a slate of twelve emotionally resonant, genre-spanning feature films to be made using cutting-edge AI technology in tandem with live-action filmmaking.“I’ve spent decades developing these films,” says Zielinski. “But after years of struggling to raise financing through traditional channels—and often having to dip into my own pocket just to keep a dream alive—I’m finally seeing a way forward. AI is unlocking a whole new cinematic language. We’re at a tipping point where this technology can actually help us tell deeply emotional, timeless stories.”As a student at MIT, Zielinski foresaw the coming convergence of art, film, and technology—specifically the rise of digital media. “At a time when computers were still massive, clunky machines and digital creation was in its infancy, I envisioned a future where all artistic tools would become digital,” he says. “And that future came to pass—everything today, from photography to editing to music and film, is now digital.” He now believes we’ve entered a new phase: the era of AI. “This is the next great leap. Just as digital transformed everything in the early 2000s, AI is about to redefine the way we create and experience cinema. This moment feels like a renaissance.”Zielinski’s new initiative will span a wide array of genres—from science fiction and metaphysical mysteries to music-driven narratives, comedies, historical epics, animated tales, and intimate relationship dramas. Each of the twelve films will be produced on lean, sub-$1 million budgets, circumventing the need for traditional $10–25 million financing structures.“These are classic, carefully developed stories that have evolved over many years with the help of brilliant co-writers and collaborators,” Zielinski notes. “The key is in the SEASONING—the time it takes for an idea to mature and take on emotional depth.”The initial feature length film slate is focused on three projects to implement the AI-live action hybrid production model: “ALieNZ”, a romantic adventure set in space in a speculative future; “Love Eternal”, a metaphysical journey inspired by the Tibetan Book of the Dead; and “Mia”, a heartwarming father-daughter musical drama, blending narrative storytelling with music video-style sequences.Drawing inspiration from auteurs like Stanley Kubrick who was interested in diverse genres as well as Renaissance “schools,” Zielinski envisions an “atelier-style” production model: a collaborative studio environment that nurtures rising talent. “I’ll be working with a new generation of gifted young filmmakers, artists, and technologists. These films will be true collaborations—fueled by passion, guided by experience.”Zielinski also has first hand experience in trying to get his films seen in a crowded media landscape, launching his self distribution platform FilmArtMovies .com, and releasing six of his movies worldwide on Apple TV, Amazon, and Google. The dream is to get theatrical distribution and get picked up by a major distributor, but that often is an illusive dream - rather that having films, one of thousands, sit on a shelf unseen, getting them out to an audience directly, is exhilarating.Zielinski is now actively seeking strategic partners, including AI companies, venture capital firms, government arts agencies (particularly in Europe and Canada), international co-production partners, and crowdfunding communities. A a modest public offering on WeFunder.com is also in the works. The goal is to begin production on the first films in the slate by the fall.“This is not just about filmmaking,” he concludes. “It’s about reclaiming creative independence, embracing innovation, and returning to a time when art was fearless, personal, and visionary.”Press Inquiries: FilmArtPlanet .aiContact: info@filmartplanet.aiWebsite: FilmArtPlanet.ai

