THE LATE ED ASNER DIGS DEEPER WHY WE GO TO WAR IN THE MOVIE TIGER WITHIN

And how it relates to the current conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, parts of Africa and historically to the Holocaust.

Man is generated by greed. He makes wars on what he thinks he needs, but actually it’s what he wants. If he wants, then he manufactures the need. It’s stupid, it’s selfish, it’s wrong, it’s evil.” — Ed Asner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- --------------------‘MAN IS GENERATED BY GREED.HE MAKES WARS ON WHAT HE THINKS HE NEEDS, BUT ACTUALLY IT’S WHAT HE WANTS.IF HE WANTS, THEN HE MANUFACTURES THE NEED.IT’S STUPID, IT’S SELFISH, IT’S WRONG,AND NO MATTER WHAT KIND OF FLOWERY JUSTIFICATION THEY MAY GIVE, IT’S EVIL.WARS, HOLOCAUSTS, YOU NAME IT.’These words were spoken by the character Samuel, playing a Holocaust Survivor in the movie TIGER WITHIN , performed by the late Ed Asner, in a fearless swan-song performance, many say was his best - and they eerily resonate with what is currently happening in the Middle East, Ukraine, Africa and many parts of the world.Perhaps it is a cautionary tale, before things spin out of control, and the whole world is engulfed, causing unstoppable suffering, grief and tragedy to all?Ed wrote these lines himself, just before the camera started rolling, because he had something important to tell the world, something he truly believed in, and Samuel was his conduit. When the character Casey, a racist teen runaway threw the question at him – “How many wars have there been?" - Ed deviated from the script written by Gina Wendkos (screenwriter of “The Princess Diaries”, “Coyote Ugly”) and put himself, Ed Asner, into it, pure and unfiltered.Tiger Within is a powerful story of war, forgiveness, and redemption, featuring the unforgettable final performance of the legendary Ed Asner and the 14 year old Margot Josefsohn in an astounding acting debut.SYNOPSIS: In the heart of Los Angeles, Casey, a troubled teen from a broken home, finds herself destitute and alone. Enter Samuel, an elderly war survivor with a promise to keep. Despite Casey's rough exterior and offensive views, Samuel sees beyond her pain and reaches out to help.As they navigate their shared struggles, an unexpected friendship blooms, forming a new family unit. Samuel provides the guidance and support Casey has always longed for, while Casey gives Samuel a taste of the fatherhood he once lost.OFFICIAL TRAILER: https://youtu.be/rWDjtPbhzBQ Tiger Within, launches worldwide on Apple TV, Amazon and Google Prime, in English speaking territories.It only received a limited theatrical release in the US last year, primarily reaching a narrow segment of the older demographic, and it has never been released internationally outside the US and Canada.CURRENLTY AVALIABLE:-- UK & AUSTRALIAApple TV, Amazon, Google Play-- ISRAELApple TV-- EUROPE, ASIAas "EMBRACING THE TIGER" (director's cut)exclusively on FilmArtMovies.com -- Other platforms & several foreign language versions are coming soon.Maverick Sundance award-winning indie filmmaker Rafal Zielinski hopes to reach a wide global and younger audience, with the film.Zielinski states – “In Tiger Within, Samuel chooses to forgive all before he dies and examines the nature of war. I feel this powerful statement resonates deeply.It was an honor to work with Mr. Asner who had a brilliant, objective and compassionate view of the world – and a fearlessness to say the truth as it is – as demonstrated with him once shutting down Hollywood and standing up to the studios as the president of the Screen Actors Guild, not to name his record-breaking Emmy wins.We see the devastating consequences of hatred, greed, and pursuit of power and land. Instead of examining ourselves, we too often default to strategies of revenge, retaliation, and self-centeredness, perpetuating a cycle of violence.What I hope to convey through Tiger Within, is the transformative power of forgiveness, love, and understanding."Learning to love the other as much as we love ourselves, and taking inspiration from Eastern Philosophies, where Zielinski spent a portion of his youth, he hopes to reach a wide global and young audience, with the film."Perhaps through Buddhist-like concepts of karma and of cause-and-effect, we can begin to heal, to move energies in ways that foster peace rather than conflict. The world is interconnected in ways we can’t always see, and change must start from within."It is easy to look away from the pain of others, to whitewash the reality of our world. I hope this film will aim to confront that discomfort and challenge viewers to consider a different path—a path of empathy, compassion, and unconditional love.Let’s try to forgive, to heal, and to prevent the reasons for conflict in the first place. Let’s look at ourselves as the cause of why someone might be aggressive towards us, rather than retaliating. It’s about change and self-reflection.It was Gina Wendkos’ hope that “Tiger Within” will be used as educational tool, sparking conversations in classrooms and beyond, a call to action, asking us to be better, to love more, and to seek peace in a world too often consumed by war, negativity and darkness.Tiger within is part of 6 films Rafal Zielinski is launching on Apple TV, Amazon & Google Play in the US, Canada and English-speaking countries elsewhere, as well his own boutique streaming platform, FilmArtMovies.com, everywhere worldwide.PLEASE WATCH THE SIX-MOVIE PROMO (3 min): https://youtu.be/96KErsAYIt4?si=bgIWKqKgAMvvXjyx A true Independent "auteur", Zielinski owns the rights to these films, that he developed and produced himself over nearly two decades, three of which—HEY BABE (which features a lead performance from the late Buddy Hackett), FUN, and GINGER ALE AFTERNOON— have only been seen publicly at major film festivals - Sundance, Toronto and AFI Fest and received limited theatrical release. Three new movies—AGE OF KALI , TIGER WITHIN (with accompanying director's cut titled EMBRACING THE TIGER), and A THOUSAND AND ONE NIGHTS IN BOHEMIA—will receive their US or world premieres.Zielinski, who honed his filmmaking skills directing numerous features for the legendary Roger Corman, sees himself as an outsider, much like the eccentrically original characters in his films—"rebels, misfits, and outsiders, searching for love and understanding in a broken world," as Zielinski puts it, "yet possessing a persistently positive human spirit. "“They challenge, provoke, and push buttons, and I hope they will inspire, enlighten, and entertain and now I’m excited to share them with the world!”

