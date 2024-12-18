Classic film HEY BABE released on APPLE TV, AMAZON, GOOGLE PLAY ripe for re-discovery by new generation of movie goers.

Hey Babe (Movie Poster) Buddy & Yasmine Yasmine Bleeth

Starring YASMINE BLEETH in her first iconic role & the legendary timeless BUDDY HACKETT, this Disco Classic dazzles in 80s Retro Craze, Song & Dance Magic

"The show must go on. Even if there is a mass funeral for the entire world, the show music go on (otherwise we gotta give their money back)!" spoken by Buddy Hackett as the character Sammy Cohen” — Buddy Hackett

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FilmArtMovies Unveils Hey Babe!: A Classic Disco Musical Starring Yasmine Bleeth and Buddy Hackett, as Part of a Six-Movie Collection from Maverick Filmmaker Rafal Zielinski FilmArtMovies is proud to release the heartwarming disco musical Hey Babe! as part of a six-film collection by celebrated indie filmmaker Rafal Zielinski.Starring Baywatch icon Yasmine Bleeth in her debut role and the legendary Buddy Hackett, this timeless classic shines with its 80s retro charm, vibrant song-and-dance sequences, and an unforgettable story of resilience and mentorship. A true gem of its era, Hey Babe! is a perfect holiday treat that has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide.A Holiday Favorite and Festival DarlingHey Babe! premiered at the prestigious Taormina Film Festival in Italy and was officially selected for both the Toronto International Film Festival and the AFI Film Festival. Following meticulous restoration from its original 35mm negative and a new 5.1 surround sound mix, the film is now available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon, and Google Play.Synopsis:Theresa, a rebellious orphan from Brooklyn with dreams of showbiz stardom, refuses to let her challenging circumstances hold her back. Her indomitable spirit and outrageous schemes set the stage for a chance encounter with Sammy Cohen, a washed-up comedian whose career fizzled due to alcoholism.Sammy sees the spark in Theresa that others overlook and becomes her unlikely mentor. Together, they embark on an extraordinary journey filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments as they discover the power of friendship, perseverance, and the magic of believing in oneself.Hey Babe! is a heartwarming story of dreams, determination, and the transformational power of mentorship.From the Director“This film never seems to age,” says Zielinski. “It’s a Star Is Born archetype told from a teenager’s perspective, filled with heart, soul, and the irresistible retro disco craze. It also features Buddy Hackett, whose charm transcends generations.”A Six-Movie Collection of Indie ClassicsHey Babe! is part of a six-film collection directed by Rafal Zielinski, available on major platforms and the filmmaker’s boutique streaming site, FilmArtMovies.com. The collection includes three festival favorites (Hey Babe!, Fun, Ginger Ale Afternoon) and three premieres (Age of Kali, A Thousand and One Nights in Bohemia, and a director’s cut of Tiger Within titled Embracing the Tiger).Rafal Zielinski, known for his work with Roger Corman, describes his films as a celebration of “rebels, misfits, and outsiders searching for love and understanding in a broken world.” He hopes his films will “challenge, provoke, and inspire,” resonating with audiences both old and new.Rediscover the magic of Hey Babe! and explore the entire collection—rent or purchase now on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, or FilmArtMovies.com.

HEY BABE (Official Trailer)

