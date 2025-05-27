Update No. 1: VSP provides update on suspicious death in Brandon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on suspicious death in Brandon

BRANDON, Vermont (Tuesday, May 27, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate the death of a man that occurred early Saturday, May 24, 2025, at his home in Brandon.

Following autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, VSP is able to confirm that 46-year-old Brian Bailey died of a gunshot wound. The manner of death is pending further investigation.

No one is in custody. The state police’s investigation to this point continues to indicate this was an isolated event with no known threat to the public at large.

Detectives continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call VSP’s Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will continue to provide updates when new information becomes available.

***Initial news release, 4:35 p.m. Monday, May 26, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that was reported over the weekend in Brandon.

The victim is identified as Brian Bailey, 46, of Brandon. He was found unresponsive shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, May 24, 2025, at his home on Champearl Road and pronounced deceased by first responders. Troopers from the Vermont State Police were called and began an investigation. Based on evidence at the scene and following an examination of Bailey’s body at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the death appears to be suspicious.

This investigation is active and ongoing and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division, and Victim Services Unit. The Brandon Police Department and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting.

Preliminary investigative work by the state police indicates this was an isolated event, and there is no known threat to the community. No one is currently in custody.

Investigators ask that anyone who might have information that could assist in this case call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -