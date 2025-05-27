Elevate your job search with these VA resources

Looking to start a meaningful career at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) but not sure where to begin? You’re in luck—VA offers useful tools and guidance to support job seekers every step of the way, whether you’re exploring physician, nursing, mental health care or other mission-critical roles.

Keep reading to learn more about the resources available to you as you explore a rewarding career at VA.

Connect with a VA recruiter

The Connect with a Recruiter option is just one way VA is helping job seekers optimize their job search. This easy-to-use feature allows job seekers to get support from a local VA recruiter who can help answer questions, guide your job search, and point you toward the opportunities that best match your skills and goals. Just scroll to your field of interest and complete the inquiry form.

VA Careers news and advice

From interview prep to events and occupational highlights, the VA Job News and Advice blog has information to help you stay focused and motivated as you search for your next opportunity.

VA Careers Newsletter

The VA Careers Newsletter is a monthly resource for navigating the VA application and hiring process. Sign up today and have this roundup of career guidance and hot jobs sent straight to your inbox.

VA job application process

We understand that the Federal application and interview processes can feel daunting. We’ve created a step-by-step guide to help you navigate this process from initial career exploration to hiring.

Join VA

Your next mission is ready for you. Discover how you can grow professionally while serving those who served in career that’s All About Veterans.

EXPLORE a rewarding career at VA.

LEARN about our mission of service.

HEAR from VA employees.