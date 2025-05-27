SKYFACTOR TEAMS UP WITH DEKO ENTERTAINMENT (ADA/WARNER MUSIC GROUP) TO RELEASE THEIR NEW ALBUM MASTER PLAN

Skyfactor - Master Plan Photo Credit: Brett Deutsch Photography Deko Entertainment

STOCKTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formed on a rooftop in NYC’s East Village twenty short years ago, SKYFACTOR was born when the musical paths of longtime friends Bob Ziegler (vocals) and Jason Tayor (drums) crossed with brothers Jon and Cliff Rubin (guitar, bass), and almost instantly the songs started flowing. After cutting their teeth on the NYC club circuit and at countless festivals, the quartet went on to release three critically acclaimed studio albums, earning them a loyal fan base while consistently refining their unique chemistry and style.Whether you’ve seen them perform at many a legendary NYC venue or heard them on MTV’s Teen Mom or Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show – as Jack Black danced memorably to their undeniable groove – one thing’s for sure: SKYFACTOR know how to craft memorable, powerful songs whose melodies and edgy dynamics take the listener on a ride every time. SKYFACTOR’s brand new album MASTER PLAN is the next step in that evolution, as they stretch their sound even further thanks to a more ambitious level of songwriting and production, enhanced by special guest performers including keyboardist David Cook (Taylor Swift, Benson Boone). Fans and critics alike have already embraced these compelling and at times personal songs that reflect exactly who the band is today.“Thoughtful songwriting, ensemble cohesion, and the kind of musical maturity that can’t be faked… a sonically tight and thematically resonant record, built for repeat listens and long-term connection.” Melody MakerListen here now: https://push.fm/ps/masterplan SKYFACTOR is excited about their latest release MASTER PLAN and as Bob states, “Master Plan delivers on what we always thought was possible for the band. Sonically it’s our biggest album yet and the songwriting reflects the journey we’ve been on these past 20 years.” Jon continues, “We set a really high bar for ourselves, with each member firing on all cylinders in the studio because we kept pushing each other to bring our performances to the next level.” This will be the band’s first release through Deko Entertainment as Jon comments, “We’re thrilled to be working with Deko Entertainment for this release, as it was nice to find a really supportive indie label who ‘gets’ what we’re about and will do their best to help bring our music to the masses.”MASTER PLAN has ten songs in total kicking off with “Help You Believe” and featuring the standout track “Energy Over Me.” Order your Vinyl here: https://www.dekoentertainment.com/inthesquare/skyfactor Track list:Help You BelieveSomething GoodThere Will Be UsUnder the StarsStreets of New YorkEnergy Over MeMaster PlanSet Out NorthAirportDown the RoadFor more information:Deko Entertainment–Art Has ValuePress inquiries:

