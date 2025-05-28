RED PHONE BOOTH’S IMMERSIVE PROHIBITION EXPERIENCE COMING TO DOWNTOWN DURHAM, NC

Red Phone Booth Entry Dr. Ralph Mensah Dr. Michael Thomas Red Phone Booth Bar

Luxury 1920s Speakeasy-Style Cocktail Lounge Slated to Open by End of 2025

With a mayor who’s already experienced our concept and a vibrant mix of universities, culture, and tech, Durham offers the ideal backdrop for our immersive Prohibition-era experience.” — Stephen de Haan, founder of Red Phone Booth

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Phone Booth , an award-winning 1920s Prohibition Experience, is proud to announce their expansion location coming to Downtown Durham, North Carolina by the end of 2025. This marks the seventh location nationwide, the first in North Carolina, for the exclusive cocktail and cigar lounge brand.Known for its sophisticated ambiance, rare spirits, and speakeasy-style entry through a restored London red phone booth, Red Phone Booth offers an unforgettable escape into a bygone era of the 1920s. The Durham location will be locally owned and operated by entrepreneurs Dr. Ralph Mensah and Dr. Michael Thomas, who will bring the refined vision to the community.With existing locations in Atlanta (Downtown and Buckhead), Nashville, Dallas, Miami and the upcoming Tampa venue, Red Phone Booth — under the guidance of its parent company Roaring Franchises — continues its national expansion with a reputation for delivering unmatched guest experiences. Franchisees are supported by a world-class operations team and a proven hospitality model tailored to upscale nightlife.“Durham’s creative energy, walkable downtown and spirit of innovation make it a natural fit for Red Phone Booth,” said Stephen de Haan, founder of Red Phone Booth Hospitality and Roaring Franchises. “With a mayor who’s already experienced our concept and a vibrant mix of universities, culture, and tech, Durham offers the ideal backdrop for our immersive Prohibition-era experience. We’re excited to partner with Ralph and Michael, who exemplify our commitment to excellence.”Dr. Ralph Mensah, a biological dentist and managing partner of Premier Holistic Services, brings a hospitality-driven approach shaped by years of business leadership and community engagement. Passionate about wellness and elevated guest experiences, he aims to make Red Phone Booth Durham a refined retreat for connoisseurs and newcomers alike.Dr. Michael Thomas, a holistic dentist and seasoned entrepreneur, offers a discerning palate and appreciation for rare spirits. His commitment to detail, ambiance, and authenticity ensures every guest enjoys a curated, memorable experience steeped in old-world charm.Red Phone Booth raises the bar in luxury nightlife and hospitality, setting the gold standard for craft cocktails, featuring a menu of 400+ premium spirits, including rare bourbon, whiskey, tequila and Japanese whisky. Each drink is crafted using 100% fresh-squeezed juices, double reverse-osmosis ice, made-to-order garnishes, and over a dozen house tinctures and bitters. The venue also hosts exclusive tasting events, offering members the opportunity to explore rare spirits and meet industry experts. Guests will also enjoy a menu of Italian-inspired small plates and freshly made Neapolitan pizzas, perfect for pairing with their cocktails and over 200+Red Phone Booth locations feature a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway, exquisite design elements, including vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance. Each venue features a honey onyx bar, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, and a Mafia Room for private events. In addition, you’ll find hand-painted ceilings with back lighting by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts) as well as his fine art throughout the venues.From handcrafted cocktails and VIP experience to vintage décor and discreet entry, Red Phone Booth Durham promises an extraordinary destination for professionals, enthusiasts and anyone seeking an elevated, one-of-a-kind experience.ABOUT RED PHONE BOOTH:Red Phone Booth is an award-winning luxury speakeasy concept that transports guests to the elegance and intrigue of the 1920s Prohibition era. With a hidden entrance through a restored London red phone booth, each location invites members and their guests into a meticulously curated environment featuring vintage-inspired décor, plush leather seating, intimate lighting, and an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.The venue also hosts exclusive tasting events led by top industry experts, offering members unique access to rare spirits and curated pairings. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Red Phone Booth delivers more than just a night out, it offers an immersive, elevated experience defined by exceptional service, refined ambiance and meticulous attention to detail. Whether relaxing with colleagues or celebrating a special occasion, Red Phone Booth sets the gold standard for modern luxury nightlife.For more information, visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com

