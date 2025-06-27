Country Artist ~ Jillian Cardarelli Explores Healing and Hope in Powerful New Single ~ 'Happily Even After'

"Happily Even After" Cover Artwork Jillian Cardarelli

Inspirational Single with Patriotic Tone Released Just in Time for 4th of July

Heartbreak is something we all face in life in one form or another, but this song is a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is hope.” — Jillian Cardarelli, Artist / Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country artist and songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases her touching new single, “ Happily Even After ,” across all major streaming platforms. The emotional single, written by Cardarelli, Tina Parol and Steve Means, and produced by Daniel Dennis, is a poignant reflection on heartbreak, healing and hope in the wake of loss.The inspiration for the song came during Cardarelli’s performance at a Tunnel to Towers Foundation benefit in New York, where she heard a woman speak about losing her husband in war and made the statement during her speech: "We may not get our happily ever after, but we can have our happily EVEN after.” The phrase struck a deep chord with Cardarelli and became the emotional foundation for the song.“Heartbreak is something we all face in life in one form or another, but this song is a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is hope,” said Jillian Cardarelli. “You can find your happily even after.”The Massachusetts native continues to craft songs that turn heartfelt moments into universally resonant music for her fans. Known for blending emotional vulnerability with strength, Cardarelli brings an honest and healing voice to this latest release, promising to connect deeply with anyone navigating loss or change.“Happily Even After” follows a standout year of musical and television projects for Cardarelli. Her previous singles "The Boys," "I'll Get Over You" featuring Vince Gill, and fan favorites like Can't Help Falling in Love”, "If We Were Strangers,” "Worth The Whiskey," “Slow Song,” and “I Hate Chevys” have garnered support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora, as well as editorial placements like Soundcheck, New Music Nashville and Rising Women of Country.In addition, her popular single "If I Could Talk to Elvis" featuring Larry Strickland, keeps her on the road making international appearances at various events and festivals, including the The Nashville Elvis Festival and Bergen Elvis Fest in Norway this past spring as well as Elvis Week at Graceland in Memphis this August where she will be a featured performer.Her single "Waiting on the Sunrise" aired on FOX’s Farmer Wants a Wife, and “Same Moon” appeared in Season 7 of Netflix’s Love is Blind. She also returned as a celebrity host and performer for the Tunnel to Towers Never Forget Concert Special in both 2024 and 2025.“Happily Even After” is available now on all streaming platforms, with the music video to follow. Cardarelli hopes others will be inspired to donate to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.T2T.org For updates, tour dates, and more information, visit www.JillianCardarelli.com View full press release here: https://conta.cc/443aJBa

"Happily Even After" audio / single

