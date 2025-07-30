Nashville-Based Country Dance Festival to Host Top Destination Event for Country Dance Enthusiasts from Around the World

Concert Lineup

Nashville Dance Fest to Take Place ﻿September 5 - 7, 2025

With everything located in one fantastic space at Nashville Palace, we’re able to offer a more well-rounded experience for our attendees.” — Taylor Winston, Nashville Dance Fest Co-Founder

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville Dance Fest returns to the heart of Music City from September 5–7, 2025 with an action-packed weekend full of live country music, high-energy dancing and national dance competitions.This unique three-day outdoor festival, hailed as a top destination for country dance fans worldwide, has become a bucket-list event for line dancers, swing dancers, music lovers and creatives. With attendees coming from across 48 U.S. states and seven countries, the festival has grown to represent more than just a weekend getaway — it’s a thriving community celebration. Event organizers will take over 90,000 square feet inside and outside at the Nashville Palace located at 2611 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 to include four main dance floors, a main stage, food trucks, retail vendors, activations, VIP lounges and more.What to Expect in 2025:- 70+ dance workshops from nationally renowned instructors- All-level instruction for line dance, swing, two-step, and social styles- Open & Pro/Am competitions with cash prizes, trophies & scholarship awards- Three nights of concerts from chart-topping and rising country stars- Vendor village featuring western wear, boots, dance apparel, and handmade goods- Food trucks, craft cocktails, and lounge zones throughout the 90,000 sq ft outdoor spaceThe festival boasts nightly concerts by some of Nashville’s favorite artists and will include:Festival Concert Lineup- Friday: Erin Kinsey, Kaleb Sanders and Sheyna Gee- Saturday: Chase McDaniel, Teddy Robb and Myles Erlick- Sunday: Annie Bosko and Justin Holmes“We are thrilled to bring back this incredible event to Nashville for our Volume 3,” said Co-Founder Taylor Winston. “With everything located in one fantastic space at Nashville Palace, we’re able to offer a more well-rounded experience for our attendees. Those who join us will see firsthand how the magic of music and dance has the power to bring healing, connection and joy to our communities. Nashville is such a vibrant city and serves as the ideal backdrop for this annual event.”Nashville Dance Fest aims to be an unparalleled experience, drawing attendees from around the world to participate in the area’s top destination event. Organizers encourage attendees to get their tickets early as they are expected to sell out. Visit their website at www.NashvilleDanceFest.com Nashville Dance Fest is co-founded by Taylor Winston and Adia Nuño, who will once again lead the festival this September alongside their veteran team of instructors. With over 25 years of combined experience in event production, instruction, and performance, the duo is passionate about making country dance more inclusive, accessible and community-driven.The 2025 dance instructors include: George Blick, Russ Bradchulis, Jenny Cain, Country Bandits, Adia Dance, Boot Scootin’, Harley Johnson, Madeline Mae, Sami Mabee, Clay Morrison, Red Dirt Dancing, Jacob Reding, Gabe Sebastian, David Saylors, Greg Saltzman, Travis Swartzlander, Danya Svir, Gabby Tenney and more.After debuting in 2024 with more than 1,200 attendees and rave reviews, the Nashville Dance Fest community has grown exponentially and continues to be a top destination for country dance enthusiasts. To see the full schedule of events, competition, maps, ticket levels and packages that are on sale, visit their website at www.NashvilleDanceFest.com About Adia NuñoIn 2017, Adia Nuño made an impactful entrance into the dance scene, leveraging her impressive 15 years of dance instruction and choreography expertise. Channeling her skills, she pioneered advanced cheerleading programs and swiftly emerged as a prominent figure in the country dance community. Notably, Nuño has successfully orchestrated multiple thriving dance conventions nationwide. As the co-owner of KickStart Country Events, she has solidified her position as a key national influencer in country dance. Her standout accomplishment is the YESSS!! Dance Convention, recognized as the largest country dance event in America, boasting an estimated 1,500 attendees. In addition, Kickstart Country Events is actively establishing a national network of dance professionals, bringing the spirit of community building to cities across the country.About Taylor WinstonTaylor Winston has more than 12 years of experience contributing to the development of communities and events through dance. Initially active in southern California, Winston played a key role in establishing dance events preceding amphitheater concerts. These gatherings attracted hundreds of participants dancing in parking lots. Subsequently, Winston redirected his focus towards creating the "Dancing with the Thunder" production, aligning with the Country Thunder Music Festivals in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Florida with tens of thousands of attendees. He then moved to Nashville TN looking for a new place to call home. After discovering Nashville Palace, he helped management build a strong dance following in the Nashville community.About Nashville Dance FestNashville Dance Fest was founded in 2023 by Adia Nuño and Taylor Winston. After meticulous planning, the duo first brought the one-of-a-kind dance competition festival to the Nashville area in 2024 with no plans of slowing down. Nashville Dance Fest is quickly becoming the top destination event for country dance enthusiasts from around the world as it provides an unparalleled experience.The Nashville Palace, located at 2611 McGavock Pike, will once again host the festival, transforming its venue and 90,000-square-foot outdoor space into a multi-day celebration of movement, music and community.To see the full schedule of events, competition, maps, ticket levels and packages that are on sale, visit their website at www.NashvilleDanceFest.com

