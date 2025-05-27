Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,366 in the last 365 days.

Portion of lower Salmon River is closed for adult Chinook harvest May 27

Harvesting adult Chinook salmon on a portion of the lower Salmon River is closed effective immediately May 27. This closure is for the portion of the lower Salmon River from the Rice Creek Bridge upstream to Upper Twin Bridge (river location 10).

This section of river will remain open to fishing for Chinook salmon Thursday-Sunday, but only jacks may be harvested. The sections of the lower Salmon River from Upper Twin Bridge to Short’s Creek remains open Thursday-Sunday with a daily bag limit of four salmon, only one of which can be an adult.

Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Portion of lower Salmon River is closed for adult Chinook harvest May 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more