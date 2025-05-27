Portion of lower Salmon River is closed for adult Chinook harvest May 27

Harvesting adult Chinook salmon on a portion of the lower Salmon River is closed effective immediately May 27. This closure is for the portion of the lower Salmon River from the Rice Creek Bridge upstream to Upper Twin Bridge (river location 10).

This section of river will remain open to fishing for Chinook salmon Thursday-Sunday, but only jacks may be harvested. The sections of the lower Salmon River from Upper Twin Bridge to Short’s Creek remains open Thursday-Sunday with a daily bag limit of four salmon, only one of which can be an adult.

Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.