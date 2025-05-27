Loop 202 East on-ramp at Arizona Avenue to close for two months

PHOENIX – The eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Arizona Avenue in the Chandler area will close for approximately 60 days starting at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28.

The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the ramp as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Loop 202 widening project in the Southeast Valley. The ramp is scheduled to reopen by late July.

Drivers should consider using detour routes in order to enter eastbound Loop 202 at Alma School or McQueen roads.

The $200 million Loop 202 Improvement Project is adding lanes and interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert.

This project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax that Maricopa County voters approved in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.