Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens for Live Global Sales in London

Bidding open for global properties, culminating in one of the year’s top live auction days, with some sales also closing online through June

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that bidding is officially open for its Global Sale lineup, including a magnificent split-level villa, originally built by footballer Per Mertesacker, in Hanover, Germany. Bidding will conclude on 29 May at Sotheby’s London with additional properties closing online via the firm's online, conciergeauctions.com, marketplace throughout June.

“With bidding underway, our auction platform provides an ideal opportunity for these incomparable estates to be viewed and acquired within a transparent, competitive marketplace,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “London—an epicenter of international finance, culture, and luxury—forms the ideal stage for our Global Sale, perfectly matching the prestige of the homes on offer and the global demand they command. Following an extraordinary year, we look forward to seeing these remarkable properties welcomed by their next stewards in this unique auction event.”

The Sotheby’s International Realty properties selling 29 May at Sotheby’s London include:

3390 Mount Veeder Road, Napa, California

Listed for $5.455 million by Kate Spadarotto of Sotheby’s International Realty

Current High Bid: $1.75 million

Segassia Vineyard® is a 15-acre Napa Green certified estate in Mt. Veeder AVA, with a four-acre vineyard producing acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon under winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. The property includes 10 barrels of 2024 vintage wine, a seismic-resilient guest house with radiant heating, and a prepared build site with sweeping valley views. Surrounded by redwoods, streams, and a tranquil pond, it offers privacy, sustainability, and turn-key vineyard living. Images can be viewed here with credit to Open Homes.

PineHaven Ranch | 3160 Northeast 233Rd Trail, Okeechobee, Florida

Listed for $12.995 million by Blaine "Doc" Ellingson, Madison Collum, and James Sweat of Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: $5 million

This Adirondack-inspired estate on 40 pristine Florida uplands blends rustic warmth with luxury across generous entertaining spaces and elegant living areas. Outdoor living extends with a covered loggia, professional pizza oven, and lake views, while the private primary wing features its own plunge pool. The estate offers exclusive access to Pine Creek Sporting Club’s five-star amenities, including guided hunts and gourmet dining. Images can be viewed here with credits to ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Wiehegrund 13, Hannover, Germany

Listed for €8.5 million by Magda Provenzano of Sotheby's Hanover Germany

Current High Bid: €4.875 million

This magnificent split-level villa, originally built by footballer Per Mertesacker, spans 875 sqm across three residences featuring sophisticated design and premium amenities. A light-filled penthouse offers panoramic terraces, while integrated technology includes an elevator, car lift, and underfloor heating. Completed in 2024, it represents the pinnacle of European luxury living in a prestigious Hanover neighborhood. Images can be viewed here with courtesy given to Niedersachsen / Bremen Sotheby's International Realty.

55 Wind Dancer Lane, Big Sky, Montana

Listed for $8.5 million by Laura Sacchi of Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty

Current High Bid: XX

Set on 21 wooded acres in gated Skywood Preserve, this Nick Fullerton-designed home blends alpine craftsmanship with Montana’s majestic scenery. Floor-to-ceiling windows reveal stunning views of Lone Mountain and Big Sky Resort’s slopes, while luxe finishes include Swarovski chandeliers and hand-quarried stone. Amenities include an indoor pool, sauna retreat, six bedrooms, and a caretaker apartment for ultimate mountain luxury and privacy. Images can be viewed here with credit Dave Pecunies Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

