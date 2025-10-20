Concierge Auctions: Reserves Met and Bidding Opens at US$2.35M for Luxury Waterfront Condos at Palazzo Versace

Auction closes live on 29 October via the firm’s online marketplace in cooperation with Liudmila Shapedko of Royal Luxe Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that reserves have been met and bidding has officially opened at US$2.35 million for three condo units, selling collectively or separately within the Palazzo Versace condominium building. Buyers have the choice between four total offerings: a complete package, unit 1401, unit 2316, and unit 2620. This extraordinary collection of luxury residences on Dubai Creek will be auctioned in cooperation with Liudmila Shapedko of Royal Luxe Properties. Bidding is open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live on 29 October.

Situated along Dubai Creek in the exclusive Jaddaf Waterfront district, Palazzo Versace blends modern elegance with Italian Renaissance architecture. Floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, and meticulously crafted interiors showcase a signature design inspired by Gianni Versace, including custom fabrics, marble, mosaics, and premium finishes throughout.

The collection includes two-bedroom units 1401 and 2316, and a three-bedroom unit 2620. Each offers opulent primary suites with jacuzzis, open-plan living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens with Miele appliances, covered parking, and private balconies with sweeping creek, marina, and garden views—all complemented by high-end finishes.

Palazzo Versace offers a wealth of world-class amenities, including multiple fine-dining restaurants and bars, three outdoor pools with mosaic accents, a full-service luxury spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a kids’ club. Residents also enjoy private walking paths along the creek, 24/7 concierge and security, beautifully landscaped gardens, covered parking, and private marina docking for yachts.

“Palazzo Versace represents the pinnacle of waterfront luxury in Dubai,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “It offers a rare opportunity for buyers to secure a residence that combines refined design, exclusive amenities, and unparalleled access at one of the most prestigious addresses in the UAE.”

“Palazzo Versace’s extraordinary blend of elegance and comfort creates a truly immersive lifestyle,” added Shapedko. “The combination of light-filled interiors, seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, and access to the marina provide perfect spaces for both relaxation and entertaining.”

Palazzo Versace’s location combines modern luxury with cultural richness. With easy access to nearby landmarks, world-class dining, premier recreational and cultural destinations, and the Dubai International Airport and major business districts, the location completes an unparalleled lifestyle.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credit to Masoud Raoufi.



As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.



For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

