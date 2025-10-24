Architectural Masterpiece from Acclaimed Late Designer Zaha Hadid in Austria to Sell via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Fully operational apartment hotel to auction in cooperation with Austria Sotheby’s International Realty as part of Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An architectural landmark conceived by legendary late designer Zaha Hadid in the heart of Graz, Austria, will sell at auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed at €19M in cooperation with Nikolaus Jira and Ferdinand Hagsteiner of Austria Sotheby’s International Realty, ARGOS is a fully operational, boutique apartment hotel combining iconic design, prime location, and proven hospitality performance, creating a rare investment opportunity.

Bidding is scheduled to open 25 November online and will culminate 5 December at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi as part of Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week. This historic four-day luxury event will present ultra-luxury real estate for auction alongside marquee collections of jewellery, watches, and collector cars, highlighting Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for global buyers and collectors. The event strategically coincides with Abu Dhabi's most dynamic week of the year, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and Bitcoin MENA. The Abu Dhabi auction location holds special resonance, as the emirate is home to Hadid's iconic Sheikh Zayed Bridge—a sweeping, dune-inspired structure completed in 2010 that shares ARGOS's signature flowing lines and sculptural presence.

The contemporary masterpiece embodies Hadid’s visionary aesthetic, with flowing lines, geometric precision, and a sculptural façade that anchors the surrounding UNESCO World Heritage district. Spanning approximately 1,942 square meters, the property features 21 serviced apartments and three fully leased retail units, presenting an exceptional opportunity for investors seeking stable, reliable revenue streams and enduring prestige.

“ARGOS represents a rare opportunity to invest in a property of both architectural distinction and proven performance,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “As one of the inaugural offerings to headline Sotheby's Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week, it perfectly illustrates the power of our platform to connect exceptional real estate with buyers across the globe.”

Inside, the fully furnished serviced apartments, each ranging from approximately 30 to 80 square meters, offer elegant interiors managed by the prestigious Limehome brand. The property’s crown jewel, a spectacular penthouse residence with panoramic views of Graz, offers potential as either a private retreat or premium LONG-term rental. Given that permits for rooftop terraces in Graz are exceedingly difficult, if not nearly impossible, to obtain, this exceptional feature makes the property truly one of a kind.



“ARGOS is a landmark of Zaha Hadid’s visionary design, from its sculptural façade to the flowing interiors,” added Hagsteiner. “Each apartment showcases both elegance and functionality, offering a distinctive lifestyle experience in one of Central Europe’s most elegant destinations.”

“Owning a property envisioned by Zaha Hadid has been a remarkable privilege,” said the seller’s son, Felix Hohenberg. “ARGOS is more than an architectural landmark—it’s a living work of art that continues to captivate guests and elevate Graz’s sophisticated cityscape.”

Located at Burggasse 15 in Graz’s historic city center, ARGOS places residents steps from the UNESCO Old Town, the iconic Schlossberg hill and Clock Tower, along with a wealth of cultural landmarks, galleries, and restaurants. The region is known for its Michelin-recognized dining, Baroque architecture, and access to Styrian wine country and thermal spas, all within 20 minutes of Graz Airport. Graz, Austria’s second largest city behind its Vienna capital, continues to thrive as a hub for art, design, and innovation. From its world-class opera and festivals to its walkable historic core and scenic natural surroundings, the city offers a lifestyle that merges culture, sophistication, and accessibility.

Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week, presented in partnership with Sotheby’s, RM Sotheby’s, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, highlights marquee offerings—including a $20 million+ single-owner jewellery and watch collection and a McLaren Racing collaboration—positioning Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for luxury and culture. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ participation underscores its continued expansion into premier international markets and the growing demand for architectural and design-led properties among discerning global buyers.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Justin Berlinger.



As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

