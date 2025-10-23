Waterfront Estate on the French Riviera to Sell via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

First-Line Waterfront Position with Panoramic Mediterranean Views Six En-Suite Bedrooms Plus Luxurious 75-Square-Meter Guest Apartment Infinity Pool, Wellness Center, and 60-Square-Meter Pool House 7,297 Square Feet of Refined Living Across Multiple Elegant Levels Steps to Four Seasons Grand-Hôtel in Cap Ferrat's Premier Location

Luxurious sanctuary to auction in cooperation with Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty as part of Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week

From sunrise over the Mediterranean to evenings spent by the infinity pool, it offers a connection to the sea that defines life on Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.” — Tereza Kandelaki

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary first-line waterfront estate in one of southern France’s most coveted enclaves will sell at auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed at €35M, this Mediterranean sanctuary in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat—located 30 minutes east of Nice in the French Riviera—is offered in cooperation with Peter Illovsky of Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bidding is scheduled to open 21 November online and will culminate 5 December at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi as part of Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week.. This historic four-day luxury event will present ultra-luxury real estate for auction alongside marquee collections of jewellery, watches, and collector cars, highlighting Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for global buyers and collectors. The event strategically coincides with Abu Dhabi's most dynamic week of the year, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and Bitcoin MENA.

“We are proud for one of southern France’s most exclusive waterfront estates to serve as a headliner for our live auction of marquee real estate offerings during Sotheby’s inaugural Abu Dhabi Collector’s Week,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “This estate will shine as part of a curated selection of world-class assets, perfectly illustrating the power of our global platform to connect international buyers with rare, extraordinary properties.”

The property features refined living space with six en-suite bedrooms set across multiple elegant levels, including a magnificent primary suite with unobstructed panoramas of the Mediterranean sea. A separate 75-square-meter guest apartment provides privacy for visitors, while the main villa integrates luxury living spaces with an independent kitchen, summer kitchen for alfresco dining, wine cellar, three bedrooms ready for personalization, and more.

Outdoor living is equally spectacular, with an infinity pool merging seamlessly with the azure horizons, a 60-square-meter pool house, and a wellness center featuring a hammam and sauna. Multiple terraces and direct access to the waterfront create an ideal setting for entertaining, while 2,950 square meters of meticulously landscaped gardens showcase native Mediterranean plantings. Two staff studios, an enclosed garage, and ample parking complete this estate.

“This residence captures the essence of the Riviera lifestyle,” added Illovsky. “From its panoramic sea views and elegant multi-level design to its wellness amenities and manicured grounds, every element reflects sophistication, privacy, and coastal serenity.”

“Every detail of this estate celebrates its surroundings,” said the seller, Tereza Kandelaki. “From sunrise over the Mediterranean to evenings spent by the infinity pool, it offers a connection to the sea that defines life on Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.”

Situated on one of the French Riviera’s most exclusive peninsulas, the estate is steps from the Four Seasons Grand-Hôtel and minutes from the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild. Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat offers world-class amenities while maintaining absolute privacy, with crystalline waters for paddleboarding, kayaking, diving, and snorkeling, as well as an eleven-kilometer coastal path providing sweeping Mediterranean vistas. Nearby Nice and Villefranche-sur-Mer feature exceptional dining, cultural attractions, and access to golf, private yacht charters, helicopter excursions, and Monaco’s casinos and Grand Prix circuit.

Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week, presented in partnership with Sotheby’s, RM Sotheby’s, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, highlights marquee offerings—including a $20 million+ single-owner jewellery and watch collection and a McLaren Racing collaboration—positioning Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for luxury and culture. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ participation underscores its continued expansion into premier international markets and the growing demand for architectural and design-led properties among discerning global buyers.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

