A-One Janitorial Expands in El Paso as Meta and Microsoft Drive Regional Infrastructure Growth

A-One Janitorial expands in El Paso to support cleanroom, healthcare, and tech clients as Meta and Microsoft drive $2.8B+ infrastructure growth.

El Paso is where we started, and we’re committed to growing alongside the region.” — Ken Alston

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-One Janitorial, a national provider of medical-grade and compliance-focused janitorial services , has announced the expansion of its El Paso operations. The move follows a wave of infrastructure investment in West Texas, including Meta’s $2.8 billion hyperscale data center and Microsoft’s regional AI infrastructure buildout.Originally founded in El Paso, A-One Janitorial has grown into a multi-state operation serving cleanroom, healthcare, logistics, and industrial clients. The company’s expanded El Paso footprint includes increased staffing, investment in quality control technologies, and additional coverage for highly regulated facilities.“El Paso is where we started, and we’re committed to growing alongside the region,” said Alston. “As West Texas becomes a hub for advanced manufacturing, logistics, and cloud infrastructure, we’re positioned to deliver the high-compliance cleaning services these industries demand.”Meta’s first-phase investment in its 1,000-acre campus totals $800 million, with a projected $2.8 billion over 25 years. Microsoft’s parallel infrastructure investments underscore El Paso’s transformation into a Southwest innovation corridor.A-One Janitorial supports Fortune 500 clients and unique facilities with specialized services including audit-ready commercial cleaning, infection control for healthcare environments, and 24/7 facility coverage. The company currently operates in more than ten states and continues to expand in response to demand from institutional clients requiring regulatory-grade sanitation.About A-One JanitorialA-One Janitorial LLC is a provider of commercial and medical-grade janitorial services for highly regulated industries. Headquartered in California and active across the U.S., A-One specializes in healthcare, cleanroom, logistics, and manufacturing environments.Learn more at http://www.aonejanitorial.com

