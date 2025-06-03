A-One Janitorial Expands in Louisiana and Beaumont, Advancing Regional Growth and Job Creation

A-One Janitorial expands in Louisiana and Beaumont, delivering medical-grade cleaning and creating jobs across secondary and tertiary Southern markets.

We’re creating jobs, filling service gaps, and delivering the kind of consistency that national firms struggle to maintain.” — Ken Alston

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-One Janitorial LLC, a trusted provider of mission-critical janitorial services for Fortune 500 clients and other leading facilities, today announced its expanded service footprint across Louisiana and Beaumont, Texas. This move reinforces A-One’s commitment to underserved secondary and tertiary markets where national competitors often fall short.With this expansion, A-One Janitorial is now actively servicing facilities in Louisiana including Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Alexandria, Monroe, and New Orleans, while simultaneously growing its presence in Beaumont, Texas. These markets benefit from A-One’s proven track record in medical-grade cleaning, audit compliance, and 24/7 facility responsiveness.“As demand increases in the South, we’re proud to bring A-One’s high standards and reliable workforce to more communities,” said Ken Alston of Newport Beach , CEO of A-One Janitorial. “We’re creating jobs, filling service gaps, and delivering the kind of consistency that national firms struggle to maintain.”This regional expansion reflects A-One’s data-backed strategy of focusing on fast-growing but often overlooked metro areas. By investing in local talent, building deep operational roots, and offering competitive wages, A-One Janitorial is positioning itself as the go-to partner for healthcare, logistics, and corporate warehouses alike.The company’s success is also part of a broader trend: as supply chains shift and companies reallocate resources from overcrowded urban cores, markets like Lafayette, Shreveport, and Beaumont are seeing a surge in infrastructure investment—and a corresponding demand for dependable facility services.A-One’s footprint now spans 10 states, with local self-performing teams deployed across the South, Southwest, and Mountain West regions. This move supports the company’s long-term goal of becoming a premier janitorial provider in secondary markets where quality, safety, and consistency are paramount.For job opportunities or to request a quote, please contact info@aonejanitorial.com or visit http://www.aonejanitorial.com About A-One Janitorial LLCFounded in El Paso and led by Ken Alston of Newport Beach, A-One Janitorial delivers high-performance janitorial solutions to some of the most demanding environments in the country—including Fortune 500 companies and national healthcare providers. The company’s growth has been fueled by a focus on consistency, compliance, and client-first service.

