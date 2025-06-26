A-One Janitorial Brings Proven, High-Accountability Cleaning to the Colorado Market

A-One Janitorial delivers self-performing cleaning solutions to mission-critical facilities across Colorado, with a model built for accountability.

Our clients don’t have room for breakdowns. They want control, visibility, and accountability—and that’s exactly what a self-performing model delivers” — Ken Alston

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-One Janitorial, a self-performing commercial cleaning company with a seven-year operating history in Colorado, is actively serving healthcare, logistics, and other mission-critical facilities across Denver, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo. The company supports complex operations through a direct-service model designed for environments where uptime, compliance, and consistency are essential. Led by Ken Alston of Newport Beach , A-One Janitorial operates without subcontractors—deploying only trained, W-2 employees and maintaining direct oversight at every facility. That structure has proven especially effective in sectors where cleaning is tied to regulatory performance, safety protocols, and uninterrupted business operations. "Our clients don’t have room for breakdowns. They want control, visibility, and accountability—and that’s exactly what a self-performing model delivers.”A-One’s presence in Colorado spans multiple performance-critical environments. As the state continues to attract billions in private investment—particularly in logistics and aerospace infrastructure—facility leaders are seeking cleaning partners who can meet elevated operational demands without the variability of brokered labor.The company’s value lies in execution: dedicated on-site teams, regular inspections, and open lines of communication. In industries where service failure carries real financial and reputational risk, A-One provides a level of control and transparency that brokered firms simply can’t match.According to the ISSA “Value of Clean” report, every dollar invested in professional cleaning yields up to four dollars in returns through reduced absenteeism, asset longevity, and productivity gains. A-One Janitorial helps clients realize those returns through a disciplined, hands-on model backed by data and direct accountability.Facility leaders in Colorado interested in a self-performing janitorial model—with direct staffing, measurable performance, and industry-aligned compliance—are encouraged to visit http://www.aonejanitorial.com/contact to request a walkthrough or customized service quote.

