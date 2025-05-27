Pure Wellness Expands to 5 Delaware Locations with New Website for Better Chiropractic Care Access

Chiropractic Adjustment New Chiropractic Website Location Delaware Chiropractic

Pure Wellness Chiropractic Launches New Website and Expands to Five Delaware Locations to Better Serve Patients Seeking Natural, Whole-Body Health

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Wellness Chiropractic , Delaware’s trusted leader in holistic chiropractic care, is proud to unveil its newly redesigned website— www.purewellchiro.com —and announce the expansion of its services across five convenient locations in Wilmington, Newark, Middletown, Smyrna, and Camden.Founded by Delaware native Dr. Eric Marks, D.C., Pure Wellness is redefining chiropractic care in Delaware. With over two decades of experience and a passion for helping patients heal from the inside out, Dr. Marks and his team specialize in customized, whole-body treatment plans that address the root cause of pain and discomfort—not just the symptoms.New Website, Same Mission—Better CareWith the new online experience, patients can now: Schedule appointments quickly and securely• Learn about services for all ages, including pediatric and pregnancy care• Get matched with their nearest chiropractor in Wilmington, Newark, Middletown, Smyrna, or CamdenPure Wellness Chiropractic Locations in Delaware:Wilmington Chiropractic Clinic:2106 Silverside Rd, Unit 102, Wilmington, DE 19810Your go-to chiropractor in Wilmington for neck pain, back pain, and spinal health.Newark Chiropractic Clinic:550 Stanton Christiana Rd, Ste 302, Newark, DE 19713Top-rated chiropractor in Newark helping you recover from injury and chronic pain naturally.Middletown Chiropractic Clinic:708 Ash Blvd, Middletown, DE 19709Middletown’s chiropractic experts for family wellness and spinal alignment.Smyrna Chiropractic Clinic:699 S Carter Rd, Ste 5, Smyrna, DE 19977Smyrna’s trusted chiropractor for holistic health and pain relief.Camden Chiropractic Clinic (Dover area):4608 S Dupont Hwy, Ste 3, Dover, DE 19901Camden chiropractor offering personalized care for posture, joints, and wellness goals.About Dr. Eric Marks, D.C.Dr. Marks holds a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Parker College of Chiropractic (Dallas, TX) and a Biology degree from the University of Delaware. A lifelong Delawarean, Dr. Marks is dedicated to helping patients live pain-free, active lives through evidence-based chiropractic care and functional wellness solutions.Whether you’re seeking relief from back pain, sciatica, headaches, or just want to live at 100%, Pure Wellness Chiropractic is ready to help.• Gentle, effective adjustments• No gimmicks, just real results• A team that listens, cares, and gets resultsVisit www.purewellchiro.com to find a chiropractor near you in Wilmington, Newark, Middletown, Smyrna, or Camden—and take the first step toward better health today.

