New York Senate Passes Legislation to Make Prescription Drugs, Healthcare More Affordable and Accessible

New York State Affordable Drug Manufacturing Act: This bill, S.1618, sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera, would authorize the NYS Department of Health and its Commissioner to establish partnerships directly with drug manufacturers to help significantly lower the cost of drugs for consumers by helping secure more generic alternatives to prescription medications.

Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance coverage (EPIC): This bill, S.355A, sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera, would allow individuals who have comparable coverage to a Medicare Part D plan to also be eligible for EPIC if they otherwise qualify.

Hospital Closure Notice: This bill, S.1226, sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera, requires public notice and public engagement when a general hospital seeks either to close entirely or to close a unit that provides maternity, mental health or substance use care.

Increased Access to Addiction Treatment Centers: This bill, S.4950, sponsored by Senator Pete Harckham, requires OASAS to set a fee schedule for services provided at OASAS treatments and prohibits denial of treatment on the basis of a person's inability to pay.

Disclosure of Pay-for-Delay Agreements: This bill, S.3203, sponsored by Senator Nathalia Fernandez, would require drug manufacturers to report all pay-for-delay agreements to the Attorney General’s Office (AG). The AG’s office would subsequently report to other state and outside entities and post the notice in a searchable database on its website. Brand-name drug manufacturers typically use these types of agreements to delay the entry of lower-cost generic drugs into the market.

Child Health Plus Access: This bill, S.5812, sponsored by Senator Luis Sepulveda, prohibits health plans from requiring providers that accept Child Health Plus coverage to accept all other insurance products offered by that health plan in order to participate in the plan's network.

Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation: This bill, S.371, sponsored by Senator James Skoufis, establishes a wholesale prescription drug importation program in New York State, in accordance with federal law, from countries with consumer safety on par with the U.S. drug supply chain system and where significant consumer cost savings are possible.