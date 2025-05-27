UNITAR Launches Prosperity Alliance Singapore to Advance Regional Innovation and Sustainable Development

27 May 2025, Singapore – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), in collaboration with the Singapore-based non-profit entity Prosperity Center Ltd., launched Prosperity Alliance Singapore. This new regional hub is dedicated to advancing clean energy, frontier technologies, youth and women’s leadership and sustainable community development across ASEAN countries.

The launch ceremony took place at the Prosperity Alliance Singapore headquarters in DUO Tower, Singapore, and brought together leaders and partners including UNITAR Division for Prosperity Director Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Prosperity Alliance Singapore Executive Director Mr. Wu Fengping and President Ms. Maggie Liu, and Dr. Cater Tseng, representative of the Alliance’s International Advisory Board. The launch underscored the importance of international cooperation in driving the agenda of inclusive and sustainable prosperity in the region.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Kumamoto stated: