MICHAEL YO CONTINUES TO HEADLINE MAD APPLE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL AFTER RAVE REVIEWS

Michael Yo to Star in Performances Through June 14

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to popular demand this past month, all-star comedian, actor and host, Michael Yo will continue to light up the stage at New York-New York Hotel & Casino as his performances in Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil have been extended through June 14, 2025. The variety-style, New York-inspired production honors the city’s eclectic comedy scene by incorporating stand-up sets in between high-energy acts and musical numbers.After making his debut on May 6, Yo quickly became a fan-favorite by sharing his infectious energy and non-stop laughs in front of sold-out audiences. In true Mad Apple fashion, the extension was revealed during a surprise pop-up performance celebrating the show’s third anniversary set against the backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip. Fans were treated to a taste of New York's vibrant energy from the Mad Apple cast, just before Yo announced the additional performance dates.“I’m so excited to keep the party going with Mad Apple,” said Yo. “This show is nonstop fun and high energy. It’s truly unlike anything else on the Las Vegas Strip. I’m having an absolute blast with this cast, and we’re just getting started!”Since premiering in 2022, Mad Apple has continued to bring the spirit of The Big Apple to the Las Vegas Strip with its vibrant blend of jaw-dropping acrobatics, dynamic musical numbers and hilarious comedy routines. Set against the iconic backdrop of New York City, each unforgettable act captures a different slice of NYC nightlife, brought to life by a mix of musicians, dancers, comedians and incredible acrobats.Mad Apple performs at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/mad-apple.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.