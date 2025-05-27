CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 27, 2025

A public inquest into the death of Ryan Booker will be held Monday, June 23 to 26, 2025, at the Royal Hotel, 4025 Albert Street, in Regina.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Booker, 26, was observed to be in possession of a firearm at a parking lot in Moose Jaw on July 17, 2022. Following a highway pursuit, Mr. Booker was shot in an altercation with police outside of the city and passed away at the scene. Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Aaron Fox will preside at the inquest.

