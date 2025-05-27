Innovation Saskatchewan Awards Over $177,000 to Startups Developing Public Sector Solutions Through Mist Program

CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 27, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan is pleased to announce six Made In Saskatchewan Technology (MIST) partnerships between public sector organizations and tech startups looking to pilot technologies.

The province's innovation agency invested $88,829 which was matched by public sector partners, for a total of $177,658 to help startups test their market-ready solutions in ways that benefit Saskatchewan citizens.

Through the MIST program, startups can receive up to $30,000 from Innovation Saskatchewan to develop real-world solutions for the public sector. In return, they gain valuable exposure, feedback and validation that can help them grow their customer bases and unlock future opportunities. Public sector partners collaborate with these startups to tackle service delivery challenges advancing their own initiatives while contributing to Saskatchewan's broader technology landscape.

"Saskatchewan is home to highly skilled people committed to working collaboratively to develop solutions and establish new pathways for a brighter future," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "The MIST program provides a unique opportunity for the province to grow the tech sector and advance our commitment to innovation through strategic partnerships that drive economic growth across our communities."

MIST funding is supporting six pilot projects identified in the 2024-25 annual intake:

"Connecting the province's startups with public and community-based organizations utilizes Saskatchewan's natural capacity for collaboration to drive meaningful innovation," Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Kari Harvey said. "MIST provides a built-in customer base and financial support that helps reduce barriers and increase growth during early stages that are traditionally high risk for startups."

MIST is among the few programs in Canada that directly supports early-stage tech companies as they work to solve public sector and community challenges. Since 2018, Innovation Saskatchewan has committed more than $162,500 in MIST funding to 12 technology pilot projects by Saskatchewan startups, including SolusGuard, SuperGeoAI, memoryKPR and drOPs.

For information on how to apply for the MIST program, please visit innovationsask.ca/initiatives/mist or email mist@innovationsask.ca.

-30-

