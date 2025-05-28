ASPIRE PAC Endorses Congressional Candidate Sanjyot Dunung in IL-08

ASPIRE PAC logo

As a proud Asian American, I'm honored by ASPIRE’s endorsement, the support of Asian American Congressional leaders, and will discuss how I'll continue to champion diverse perspectives in my campaign.” — Sanjyot Dunung

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanjyot Dunung, Congressional candidate for Illinois 8th District, received the endorsement of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders Rising & Empowering Political Action Committee (ASPIRE PAC), the political arm of the Democratic Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Members of Congress.Said ASPIRE Chair Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash), “Sanjyot Dunung is committed to building a future that is more affordable, safer, and healthier for all Americans. She understands the issues that matter to our communities—from lowering costs to protecting our democracy—and is focused on commonsense solutions that will help working families get ahead. Sanjyot is a leader who will fight for what’s right, and ASPIRE PAC is proud to endorse her campaign.”Illinois’ 8th Congressional District has a strong recent history of Asian American representation, with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi currently serving the District, and Senator Tammy Duckworth holding the seat before him. Sanjyot’s campaign continues this legacy of exemplary Asian American leadership deeply rooted in the local community.“As a proud Asian American, I am honored to receive ASPIRE PAC’s endorsement,” said Sanjyot. “My experiences as an Indian-born, American-made small business owner, single mom, and civic leader inform everything I do. Throughout my life, I have sought to advocate for policies and programs that help everyone access opportunities, live with dignity, and achieve their American dream. I’m excited to receive the support of Asian American Congressional leaders and to discuss how I can continue to champion diverse perspectives in my campaign.”Given the chaos and frustration with the status quo, Sanjyot is the change candidate committed to fighting for the American Dream. She has dedicated her life to collaborating with people of all backgrounds to solve tough challenges. Sanjyot serves on the Board of Directors for the National Small Business Association, Truman Center for National Policy, and was on President Biden's Foreign Policy Working Group on international trade.She champions responsible change, protecting Freedoms, expanding Opportunity, ensuring Dignity and Security, investing in a 21st-century economy, and comprehensive immigration reform. Sanjyot was a 2021 recipient of the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) Outstanding 50 in Business. She was raised in Des Plaines, Illinois, the daughter of Indian immigrants, instilling in her the values of hard work, community, service, and pride in the promise of America.To learn more about Sanjyot and join the campaign, visit www.sanjyotforcongress.com # # #Raised in Des Plaines, the daughter of Indian immigrants, Sanjyot Dunung built a career as an award-winning entrepreneur and small business owner. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Small Business Association, the Truman Center for National Policy, and the American Leadership Project. Sanjyot previously served on President Biden's Foreign Policy Working Group focused on international trade and on the Board of Directors for UNICEF USA. She is the mother of three sons and a proud member of a patriotic military family.

