Allentown Mayor, Matt Tuerk, with Lawrence Wright, Master Barber of The Barber Pill and Mental Health Advocate Tyrone Russell, Chief People Officer, Preventive Measures with walkers in Cedar Beach Park Walkers in Cedar Beach Park, Allentown, PA

The Preventive Measures Foundation Rallied for Mental Wellness at A Million Steps Walk, Reaching $25K Fundraising Goal

What we witnessed in Allentown was community in its purest form. This kind of visibility breaks down barriers and builds momentum for lasting change. ” — Dwayne Jones, Chairman of the Preventive Measures Foundation

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lehigh Valley community gathered to walk for mental health awareness, accomplishing the Preventive Measures Foundation’s (TPMF) $25K fundraising goal. The 9th Annual A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk drew a remarkable crowd to Cedar Beach Park in Allentown on Saturday, May 17th with support pouring in from families, youth, business owners, nonprofits and elected officials across the region.

This Walk became a space for families that have lost loved ones from suicide to uplift their memories and impact while driving the call to action, that we must work as a community to support mental wellness for all. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk joined the Walk, reinforcing the city’s commitment to mental health and wellness. “What we witnessed in Allentown was community in its purest form,” said Dwayne Jones, Chairman of the Preventive Measures Foundation. “This kind of visibility breaks down barriers and builds momentum for lasting change”.

The funds raised will power TPMF’s Community Organization Grant Program, which provides up to $5,000 to organizations promoting mental wellness in vulnerable communities through resources, wraparound services, and wellness initiatives. These programs improve the overall quality of life through trusted, community-rooted support. Apply for TPMF’s Community Grant HERE.

This year’s Walk was proudly sponsored by friends of The Preventive Measures Foundation, including Trailblazer Sponsors Allstate-Allen Agency, Friends Hospital, Jones Real Estate, PM NOW and Preventive Measures, Inc. For more information about this spectacular event, visit the A Million Steps Walk page. Coverage from WFMZ available HERE. Photos available upon request.

ABOUT THE PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 15 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation or TPMF, the Foundation serves to improve the mental health of individuals and communities through education, investment, and support. TPMF plays a vital role in examining and addressing social determinants of health, promoting mental wellness, and supporting future providers and organizations offering wraparound services through scholarships and grant programs, respectively. For more information visit thepmfoundation.org



