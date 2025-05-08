The Preventive Measures Foundation Hosts the 9th Annual 'A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk'

Sponsor Highlight Dwayne L. Jones, Chairman, The Preventive Measures Foundation and Anthony Thompson, Chief Operating Officer

Step up for healing: Join TPMF’s 9th Annual Mental Health Walk to support youth, recovery, and community wellness in Covington, GA.

When we walk together, we show that care, connection, and community healing are possible.” — Robin McCrear, Board Secretary for the Foundation

COVINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 17, The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) invites the greater Atlanta community to step up for mental health at Denny Dobbs Park during the 9th Annual A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk.

This year’s event carries special meaning as the community reclaims the park for healing and hope following recent acts of violence. Funds raised will benefit TPMF’s Community Organization Grant Program, supporting youth violence prevention, substance abuse recovery, food security initiatives and other wraparound services to support metal wellness. “When we walk together, we show that care, connection, and community healing are possible,” said Robin McCrear, Board Secretary for the Foundation and local resident.

Event Details:

• Location: Denny Dobbs Park, 6252 Hwy 212

• Time: 8AM Vendor Setup | 9AM Registration | 10AM Walk Start

• Walk Route: 0.4-mile loop through the park

The event will include music, local vendors, mental wellness resources, and refreshments. Trailblazer sponsors Allstate-Allen Agency, Friends Hospital, Jones Real Estate, Preventive Measures and PM Now proudly support this vital movement. Register today at the Million Steps Walk | Event Details & Registration.

ABOUT THE PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 15 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation or TPMF, the Foundation serves to improve the mental health of individuals and communities through education, investment, and support. TPMF plays a vital role in examining and addressing social determinants of health, promoting mental wellness, and supporting future providers and organizations offering wraparound services through scholarships and grant programs, respectively. For more information visit thepmfoundation.org

