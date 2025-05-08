The Preventive Measures Foundation Hosts the 9th Annual 'A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk'

Sponsor Highlight Dwayne L. Jones, Chairman, The Preventive Measures Foundation and Community Participant

Walking Together, Healing Together: The Preventive Measures Foundation Walk for Mental Wellness Unites Washington, DC Communities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) invites DC residents to come together on Saturday, May 17th for the 9th Annual A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk. This year, communities across Northeast and Southeast DC will walk for mental wellness, equity, and healing.

With rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide at near historic highs, especially among young people, the “A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk” comes at a crucial time, raising awareness, challenging stigma, and promoting healing. Every step of the “A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk” brings critical support closer to those who need it most, helping power the Foundation’s Community Organization Grant Program. These grants fund life-changing services including youth mental health initiatives, trauma-informed care for veterans and families, and essential support for local food banks.

“This walk is about more than movement, it’s about momentum. Momentum for healing, for equity, and for real change for mental wellness in every corner of our city,” said Dwayne Jones, CEO of Preventive Measures and Chairman of TPMF. Both walks will begin at Preventive Measures offices and continue through a designated neighborhood route, creating a visible and powerful presence in the community.

Washington, DC Walk Locations:

NE DC: Preventive Measures, 702 15th Street NE

SE DC: Preventive Measures, 2124 MLK Jr. Ave SE

Time: 8AM Vendor Setup | 9AM Registration | 10AM Walk

Attendees can enjoy music, refreshments, and local vendors, offering valuable mental health resources. Trailblazer sponsors Allstate-Allen Agency, Friends Hospital, Jones Real Estate, Preventive Measures and PM Now proudly support this vital movement. For more details, visit the Million Steps Walk | Event Details & Registration page. #AMillionSteps #MentalHealthAwareness #PreventiveMeasures #WalkForWellness

ABOUT THE PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 15 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation or TPMF, the Foundation serves to improve the mental health of individuals and communities through education, investment, and support. TPMF plays a vital role in examining and addressing social determinants of health, promoting mental wellness, and supporting future providers and organizations offering wraparound services through scholarships and grant programs, respectively. For more information visit thepmfoundation.org

