Mountain View Dentist Donian Shen, DDS Launches New Sleep Apnea Treatment Website

Dr. Donian Shen’s new, one-page site introduces a modern, patient-focused resource on advanced oral appliance therapy options for obstructive sleep apnea.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Donian Shen, a Diplomate of the International Academy of Sleep and a leading provider of dental sleep medicine, has unveiled a new specialty website focusing on sleep apnea treatment in Mountain View Serenity Sleep Solutions is dedicated to helping patients address the health risks and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The new one-page “microsite” introduces visitors to an advanced alternative to CPAP therapy—the ProSomnusoral appliance—and is designed to serve as a user-friendly resource for individuals seeking more comfortable, non-invasive treatment options for sleep apnea and snoring.The new Serenity Sleep Solutions website provides a streamlined and educational experience for prospective patients, focusing on the benefits of oral appliance therapy for those with mild to moderate OSA. Visitors can explore how the ProSomnusdevice works to reposition the jaw and tongue during sleep to maintain an open airway. The oral appliance is designed to help reduce snoring, breathing interruptions, and the serious health risks associated with untreated sleep apnea.Created with intuitive navigation and a responsive dental website design in mind, the site outlines the treatment process, starting with an initial evaluation and sleep study, followed by custom fitting of the oral appliance with the goal of long-term symptom relief. The sleek, modern interface also emphasizes patient empowerment through informative sections on the dangers of sleep apnea, the limitations of CPAP machines, frequently asked questions, and pediatric sleep apnea awareness.Dr. Shen, an implant and cosmetic dentist in Mountain View, has extensive experience in the field of dental sleep medicine and wanted individuals suffering from sleep apnea to have a thorough resource for patient education. The new site for Serenity Sleep Solutions highlights her commitment to providing advanced, research-backed solutions that prioritize comfort, safety, and quality of life.The new microsite was developed in partnership with Rosemont Media, a San Diego-based website design firm specializing in custom digital solutions. The site reflects Dr. Shen’s vision of creating an accessible and informative digital platform that raises awareness about sleep apnea and introduces a modern, convenient path to restful sleep. As Dr. Shen explains, “Many individuals struggle with CPAP therapy or go undiagnosed for years, unaware of how sleep apnea impacts their health. This website is designed to bridge that gap—giving patients a straightforward, reassuring introduction to oral appliance therapy and how it can transform their lives.”About Serenity Sleep SolutionsSerenity Sleep Solutions is led by Dr. Donian Shen, a Diplomate of the International Academy of Sleep and a dentist with advanced training in dental sleep medicine. In addition to a range of dental care services, Dr. Shen’s practice focuses on non-invasive treatment for obstructive sleep apnea using custom-fitted oral appliances such as the ProSomnusdevice. Dr. Shen offers comprehensive evaluations and personalized care to help patients achieve healthier sleep and reduce the risks associated with sleep-disordered breathing. Serenity Sleep Solutions accepts Medical PPO insurance and Medicare for qualifying sleep apnea treatment. Dr. Shen is available for interview upon request.For more information, visit sleepapneamountainview.com or facebook.com/DrDonianShenDDS.To view the original source of the press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/dentists-blog/mountain-view-dentist-donian-shen-dds-launches-new-sleep-apnea-treatment-website/ ###Serenity Sleep Solutions / Smile By Design105 South Drive, Suite 140Mountain View, CA 94040(650) 938-1868Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

