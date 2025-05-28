Fischer Identity to Exhibit and Present at Identiverse 2025 in Las Vegas

I’m honored to speak at Identiverse and share what we’ve learned helping clients overcome real-world IAM challenges.” — Mark Cox, AVP, IAM Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity, a leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), is proud to announce its participation in Identiverse 2025, taking place June 3–6, 2025, at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada. This premier identity industry event gathers thousands of security and IAM professionals to explore the latest in identity innovation, standards, and strategy.Fischer Identity will be exhibiting at Booth #707, showcasing its fully configurable, no-code IAM platform—designed for hybrid enterprise environments. Attendees will learn how Fischer helps organizations accelerate IAM deployment, streamline operations, and meet complex identity and compliance requirements with confidence.Don’t Miss Our Speaking Session:Title: The Identity Management Program – What’s Easy, What’s Hard, and How to SucceedDay: Friday, June 6Time: 8:30 AMPresenter: Mark Cox , AVP, IAM Strategic Advisory Services, Fischer IdentityAbstract: In this session, attendees will learn how to create, grow, and sustain a successful identity management program. Topics will include securing executive support, managing source data challenges, tackling shadow IT, and aligning with IDPro professional standards. Practical strategies and proven approaches will be shared to help IAM leaders overcome obstacles and future-proof their programs.“Identiverse is the heartbeat of the identity community,” said Bryan Leber, Vice President of Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity. “We’re excited to show how Fischer Identity equips organizations with powerful, flexible solutions that make IAM easier to manage and scale.”“I’m honored to speak at Identiverse and share what we’ve learned helping clients overcome real-world IAM challenges,” said Mark Cox, AVP, IAM Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity. “This session will offer attendees both inspiration and actionable insights to take back to their teams.”Meet the Fischer Identity Team at Booth #707:• Bryan Leber – VP, Product & Service Delivery• John Heuring – VP, Business Operations• Mark Cox – AVP, IAM Strategic Advisory ServicesNew to Identiverse? Use discount code IDV25-Speaker25 for 25% off your registration.Event Details:Identiverse 2025Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino3950 Las Vegas Blvd. SouthLas Vegas, NV 89119June 3 – 6, 2025About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2006, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.fischeridentity.com. ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.