Aviation Week Network Reports Historic Defense Spending Shift: Europe to Outpace U.S. in 2025

European Defense Investment Reaches Unprecedented $170.1 Billion, Surpassing Pentagon Budget for First Time Since World War II

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark shift that signals a dramatic transformation of global military spending patterns, Aviation Week Network , the premier global intelligence platform for aerospace and defense markets, reveals for the first time since the Second World War, Europe is set to outspend the U.S. on the procurement of military equipment. Following a series of announcements and revisions to European defense spending plans over recent months, regional spending on the acquisition of defense equipment is projected to reach $170.1 billion compared to the $167.7 billion requested for the Pentagon in 2025.“This is perhaps the clearest indicator yet of the scale of the strategic transformation underway in Europe,” said Craig Caffrey, Aviation Week Network’s head of defense data. “Since the end of the Cold War, Europe has generally spent less than half of the amount spent by the United States on military equipment, so this is a remarkable turnaround that we’ve seen since 2022.” European spending on defense procurement has more than doubled since 2021 as governments across the continent have sought to counter the renewed threat from Russia and to offset concerns about U.S. security commitments to the region.“The problem in Europe is no longer levels of investment in defense, but how the industrial base will cope with surging demand,” added Caffrey. “Raising military spending is the crucial first step, but a lot of hard work needs to be done to ensure the European defense sector can support the region’s expanded strategic goals.”For detailed analysis and forecasts, Aviation Week Network will host a special webinar, "AWIN Defense Market Outlook Series: Europe," examining the implications of this unprecedented shift in global defense spending.To register for the webinar and access exclusive insights, visit: aviationweek.com/awin-outlook-europeABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

