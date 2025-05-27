FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Governor Kehoe Announces Special Session to Address Disaster Relief for Missourians, Tax Incentives for Economic Development, and Budget Appropriations

Today, during a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that he has issued an official call for a special session aimed at providing resources to families affected by recent severe storm systems, driving economic development through a tax incentive program, and making critical budget appropriations that will impact Missourians across the state. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

