Governor Kehoe Announces Special Session to Address Disaster Relief for Missourians, Tax Incentives for Economic Development, and Budget Appropriations
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 27, 2025
Today, during a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that he has issued an official call for a special session aimed at providing resources to families affected by recent severe storm systems, driving economic development through a tax incentive program, and making critical budget appropriations that will impact Missourians across the state. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.
