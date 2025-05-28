Cybersecurity training provider Zero-Point Security chooses Skillable to deliver hands-on labs for red team operations

Zero-Point Security chose Skillable based on its scoring functionality, self-serve options for building and maintaining virtual labs and customer support.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero-Point Security, a leading independent cybersecurity training provider has selected Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning and skill validation for the hands-on lab parts of its online training. The hands-on labs help individuals to build and validate their cybersecurity skills in non-production, safe environments that they can access at a time and place that suits them due to Skillable being online and cloud-based. With Skillable, Zero-Point Security can easily scale, deliver labs in modules and add scoring to labs.

Zero-Point Security provides cybersecurity training in red team operations, adversary simulation and offensive development for individuals and businesses, at three expertise levels: practitioner (people with 0-2 years’ experience), registered (for those with over three years’ experience) and certified (for individuals with over five years’ in the industry). Founded by Daniel Duggan, aka RastaMouse, Zero-Point Security’s mission is to create and continuously improve hands-on cybersecurity training at an affordable price.

Daniel Duggan, Founder of Zero-Point Security said, “When seeking a new hands-on lab provider, Skillable stood out to me for its rich feature set, particularly around scoring, the responsive and committed team and the ability to manage many aspects of lab development, building and maintenance myself. I am excited to see how Skillable makes a difference to our learners’ confidence and competency in field of cybersecurity.”

Mark Mangelson, Chief Revenue Officer at Skillable said, “Cybersecurity is table stakes for organizations today and continuously training people to anticipate any eventuality is critical in maintaining cyber resilience. That’s why we are thrilled to be partnering with Zero-Point Security to offer scalable, online hands-on experiences that immerse learners in the scenarios and challenges they can expect in the real world.”

