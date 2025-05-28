The Academy of Pet Careers Announces Partnership with Petbizology to Support Entrepreneurs in the Pet Industry

Trade school joins forces with pet care marketing agency to help students start their own businesses

Partnering with Petbizology means we can further support our students who want to be entrepreneurs.” — Joseph Schifano

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy of Pet Careers , a trade school serving aspiring pet professionals in St. Louis, today announced its partnership with Petbizology , a marketing agency for pet businesses. This partnership will give graduates of The Academy of Pet Careers the opportunity to launch their own businesses through web and local SEO services.The Academy of Pet Careers offers an in-person dog training school, an online dog training school, a dog grooming school, and a veterinary assisting school. After graduating from their programs, students can access job assistance resources, including resume building, interview prep, and networking with the academy’s hiring partners. By partnering with a marketing agency for pet businesses, graduates will have the opportunity to market themselves rather than focus on getting hired by someone else."Partnering with Petbizology means we can further support our students who want to be entrepreneurs," said Joseph Schifano, Owner and President of The Academy of Pet Careers. “Job placement assistance is a service our students are always eager to take advantage of, so we've been anxious to add this to our list of graduate resources."Petbizology currently offers managed local SEO and web design services. Graduates of The Academy of Pet Careers can get a one-page microsite for free, or they can access more substantial services at a discounted rate.Of all the marketing agencies out there, very few place emphasis on the pet industry. Of those that do, they tend to focus on dog training. Petbizology caters to many types of pet care businesses, including dog trainers, pet groomers, pet sitters, dog walkers, boarding, and daycare. This diversity will allow The Academy of Pet Careers’ students to broaden the scope of what they can do with their education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.