Chair File: Leadership Dialogue — Tariffs and Health Care with Brian Pomper and Akin Demehin

We are all closely watching changing tariff policy as it raises serious considerations for the medical products, devices and pharmaceuticals supply chain. Our ability to deliver safe, effective care to our patients relies on having essential supplies available.

In this Leadership Dialogue, I am joined by Brian Pomper, a partner specializing in international trade policy at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, and Akin Demehin, vice president of quality and safety policy at the AHA. We discuss tariffs and their potential implications on the health care supply chain.

You’ll hear Brian talk about current tariff agreements*, a brief history of U.S. tariffs and what could prompt a change in some current tariffs. Akin dives into how the AHA is working to secure tariff exemptions for medical devices and pharmaceutical products. He encourages all of us to share stories about the steps our teams go through to access supplies and deliver care, what that means to patients and how it impacts our hospitals and health systems.

I hope you find our conversation insightful and strategic. Look for future conversations with health care, business and community leaders on making health better as part of the Chair File in 2025.

* Note that this conversation was recorded on May 15, 2025.