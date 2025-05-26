FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Governor Kehoe Requests Federal Disaster Declaration in Response to Devastating May 16 Severe Storms and Tornadoes

Governor Mike Kehoe has requested that President Donald J. Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and six southeast Missouri counties – Cape Girardeau, Iron, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne – in response to the severe storms and tornadoes that devastated these areas on May 16, claiming seven lives and causing widespread destruction of homes, businesses and public infrastructure. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov