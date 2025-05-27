DUI Task Force focusing on impaired driving over Memorial Day weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers between Friday, May 23, and Monday, May 26.

“Fremont County law enforcement is working daily to reduce the impact of impaired driving. Efforts are always increased during the Memorial Day weekend, so you can expect to see an increased presence of officers, troopers and deputies on the roadway. Do the right thing, and never drive impaired. There are options to safely get home, such as SafeRide,” said Pete Abrams of the Fremont County DUI Task Force.

Through April, there were 15 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County in 2025, up seven from this date last year. There have been no alcohol-related fatalities thus far in 2025.

Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear seat belts.

"Buckle up for life Fremont County," Abrams said.

Fremont County SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782).

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, use a ride sharing service or call SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend.



For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.