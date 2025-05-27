CPA Trendlines' 'The Disruptors' Podcast Hits 100th Episode, Celebrating Innovation in Accounting

Liz Farr, CPA, is a special contributor to CPA Trendlines, bringing an insider's clear-eyed view of the tax and accounting business and a passion for advancing the profession. CPA Trendlines' podcast series "The Disruptors" is available everywhere: Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeart, Deezer, Amazon Music and Audible, Player FM, Audacy, Gaana (India), and Boomplay (Africa).

Each episode brings accountants new strategies, fresh perspectives, and the courage to disrupt the status quo.

The Disruptors isn’t just about what’s new. It’s about what’s next.” — Rick Telberg, Founder, Publisher, and CEO of CPA Trendlines.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPA Trendlines is celebrating a major milestone as its flagship podcast, The Disruptors, hosted by Liz Farr, CPA, releases its 100th episode on June 3, featuring serial entrepreneur Paul Dunn, co-founder of B1G1, and four other start-ups. Since its debut, the series has become a must-listen for accounting professionals eager to challenge the status quo and shape the future of the profession.

Farr, a special contributor to CPA Trendlines and the founder of Farr Communications, brings a rare blend of insider insight and bold curiosity to the mic. With a background in biochemistry, linguistics, and accounting, she draws on a uniquely interdisciplinary lens to explore how tax, audit, and advisory professionals can adapt to changing technologies, business models, and workplace cultures.

Past episodes of The Disruptors have featured prominent guests such as Ira Rosenbloom, CEO of Optimum Strategies; Sandra Wiley, president and shareholder with Boomer Consulting; Donny Shimamoto, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies and of the Center for Accounting Transformation; Author Jody Padar, a.k.a. “The Radical CPA;” Seth Fineberg, founder of Accountants Forward; and Jean Zick, co-founder and CEO of Juna Financial Solutions.

With each episode, Farr amplifies the voices of innovators, firm owners, consultants, and thought leaders who are redefining what it means to be an accountant in the modern era. The show offers candid conversations that delve into pricing models, AI and automation, mental health, talent shortages, and other urgent topics reshaping the profession.

“Liz doesn’t just ask questions — she creates a space for big ideas,” said Rick Telberg, founder, publisher, and CEO of CPA Trendlines. “The Disruptors isn’t just about what’s new. It’s about what’s next.”

Farr launched her writing career after more than 15 years in tax and public accounting. Today, she serves as a ghostwriter and strategist for many of the profession’s leading coaches and consultants, five of whom have been named to Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential list. Her work has appeared in the Journal of Accountancy, AccountingWEB, Intuit’s Firm of the Future blog, Forbes, CFO.com, and more.

The Disruptors podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeart, and others.

To listen to past episodes or learn more, visit: https://cpatrendlines.com/author/liz-farr/.

